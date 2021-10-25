Rail prices: Transport for Wales warned over pricing claims

The energy regulator might change the way it caps bills for millions of households across Britain as a major spike in gas prices drives suppliers to failure.Ofgem has given no details of what adjustments it might make to how the cap is calculated, but will set out its thinking as it launches a consultation next month.Energy bosses have been calling for a rethink of the price cap model amid the gas price crisis.At the moment the regulator caps the energy bills of more than 14 million households at £1,277 per year on average.But a fivefold increase in the price of...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO