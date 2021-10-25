CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rail prices: Transport for Wales warned over pricing claims

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransport for Wales has been told to change its pricing claims to ensure they do not break advertising rules. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) issued a notice to 17 rail companies over misleading advertising. The notice highlighted rail companies using the term "cheapest" in advertising when cheaper tickets could...

www.bbc.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
