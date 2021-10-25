CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU's Northern Ireland Proposals Don't Go Far Enough, UK's Frost Says

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - British Brexit minister David Frost said on Monday that the European Union's proposals to solve the problem of trade involving Northern Ireland did not go far enough and significant gaps remained between the two sides. The two sides are in negotiations to find a common solution...

Reuters

Britain tells France: back down in 48 hours or we get tough

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Britain gave France 48 hours on Monday to back down in a fishing row that threatens to spiral into a wider trade dispute between two of Europe's biggest economies or face tortuous legal action under the Brexit trade deal. Post-Brexit bickering over fish culminated last...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK and US in talks to remove ‘damaging’ steel tariffs

The UK and US are in talks to remove “damaging tariffs” from British steel exports, the International Trade Secretary has said.Anne-Marie Trevelyan is understood to have met several times with US trade representative Katherine Tai in a bid to find a solution that lifts tariffs on steel and aluminium produced on both sides of the Atlantic.The Cabinet minister’s comments come after the US Department of Commerce said it was “consulting closely on bilateral and multilateral issues related to steel and aluminium” with Britain.We welcome the Biden Administration’s willingness to work with us to address trade issues relating to steel and...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Lord Frost accuses EU of acting ‘without regard’ for political sensitivities in Northern Ireland

Lord Frost has accused the EU of acting “without regard to the huge political, economic and identity sensitivities” in Northern Ireland, in a further escalation of tensions with Brussels.The Brexit minister claimed the bloc had “destroyed cross-community consent” with a strict enforcement of the Northern Ireland Protocol – a key part of the Brexit agreement he negotiated and that Boris Johnson signed in 2019.Lord Frost’s remarks – in the foreword to a Policy Exchange paper – came as talks between London and Brussels over the protocol broke up without a breakthrough on Friday, with the UK government insisting differences remained...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK-France fish spat deepens despite Macron-Johnson meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met privately on Sunday to try to resolve an escalating dispute over fishing in the English Channel — but afterward the two countries appeared farther apart than ever and gave starkly differing versions of the meeting's outcome.The post-Brexit spat over the granting of licenses to fish in Britain's coastal waters threatens to escalate within days into a damaging French blockade of British boats.After the 30-minute meeting between Macron and Johnson on the fringes of a Group of 20 summit in Rome a French top official said both leaders...
U.K.
BBC

Brexit: UK-EU row over Northern Ireland escalates

The UK and EU's disagreement over how to handle post-Brexit trade involving Northern Ireland has escalated. European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said he was "increasingly concerned" the UK was embarking on "a path of confrontation". His British negotiating counterpart, Lord Frost, has accused Brussels of behaving "without regard" to the...
EUROPE
The Guardian

EU riding roughshod over Northern Ireland trade, says Brexit minister

Relations between the EU and the UK risk further deterioration after the Brexit minister accused Brussels of behaving “without regard to the huge political, economic and identity sensitivities” in Northern Ireland. David Frost said the bloc had “destroyed cross-community consent” with an “overly strict” enforcement of the arrangements hammered out...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brexit news – live: UK rejects France’s claim fishing row over as Paris set to impose sanctions in 48 hours

The UK has rejected French claims of a deal to try to end their fishing dispute, leaving Paris on course to launch restrictive measures against British fishing boats operating in the Channel in just 48 hours.While France claimed Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson had agreed to work on “practical measures” to resolve the dispute, No 10 insisted that was wrong and it is up to France to back down.“We stand ready to respond should they proceed to breaking the Brexit agreement,” Mr Johnson’s spokesman told reporters at the G20 summit in Rome, adding the UK’s position had not changed...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Britain tells France: you have 48 hours before we sue you over Brexit fishing threats

The Foreign Secretary has given the French government a 48-hour deadline to withdraw threats against Britain over post-Brexit fishing licences.The Anglo-French relationship was heading for Brexit meltdown on the first day of the UN COP26 climate summit – which the UK is hosting and supposed to be focusing on.But Liz Truss took to the airwaves first thing on Monday to blast "completely unreasonable threats" to the fishing industry and threatened to sue France under the terms of the Brexit deal."They need to withdraw those threats, or else we will use the mechanisms of our trade agreement with the EU...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The threats between the UK and France over the Brexit fishing row are nothing but irresponsible

One of the sub-themes of the campaign to leave the EU was that the British fishing industry had been hard done by in four decades of the Common Fisheries Policy. So it is ironic that the current dispute was triggered by an attempt by the Jersey government to ensure that the “fishing effort in our waters is similar to pre-Brexit”.It is doubly ironic because Jersey never was part of the EU and is not part of the UK. It is a Crown dependency that subcontracts its foreign policy to the UK, and so its decision to refuse fishing licences...
EUROPE
AFP

UK threatens to trigger EU dispute tool over French fishing row

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson complained to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday that French threats over fishing were "completely unjustified" as a British minister said London was "actively considering" invoking a Brexit dispute tool for the first time. For her part, Von Der Leyen tweeted that the European Commission was "intensively engaging for finding solutions" on both the fishing spat and another linked row with Brussels over their divorce pact's implementation in Northern Ireland. The simmering feud over fish has already seen a British trawler detained in a French port and Paris' ambassador in London summoned to the Foreign Office for the type of dressing down usually reserved for hostile states not allies. During talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Johnson "raised his concerns about the rhetoric from the French government in recent days over the issue of fishing licences," his office said.
U.K.
AFP

UK threatens more checks on EU fishing boats in deepening row

Britain on Friday warned it may implement new checks on European Union fishing boats if France carries out its threats of retaliatory measures in a deepening row over post-Brexit access to waters.   France is incensed that Britain and the self-governing islands of Jersey and Guernsey, which depend on London for defence and foreign affairs, have not issued some French boats licences to fish in their waters post-Brexit.
INDUSTRY
whtc.com

UK complies with EU trade deal, Johnson’s spokesman says

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain is fully in compliance with the rules of its post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, and wants further talks with French and EU officials over why a UK trawler has been detained by France, a government spokesman said on Thursday. Earlier on Thursday Britain condemned France’s...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Lord Frost warns the EU there is ‘not a lot of time left’ to fix Northern Ireland Protocol problems as he sets a winter deadline and says Britain and Brussels can ‘get the drinks out’ once they agree a compromise

Lord Frost today warned the EU time is running out to agree a compromise on post-Brexit border rules in Northern Ireland as he set a winter deadline for a breakthrough. The Brexit minister told peers this afternoon that 'there isn't lots of time left' for negotiations and 'ideally' the dispute will be resolved 'this autumn'.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Lord Frost rejects talk of compromise with the EU over Northern Ireland saying European Court of Justice MUST be removed from post-Brexit trade dispute role - and says Brussels' offer to axe 80% of goods checks does not go far enough

Boris Johnson's Brexit minister appeared to slap down talk of compromise with Brussels over post-Brexit rules governing Northern Ireland. Lord Frost told MPs today that the Government would not accept a role for the European Court of Justice in settling disputes between the two sides. Reports last week suggested that...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK rejects compromise plan on EU court role in Northern Ireland Brexit deal

The UK's Brexit minister has rejected a compromise plan over the question of how much power EU judges should have in Northern Ireland.It comes after reports that the European Court of Justice could have its role downgraded in the territory but still play a part in overseeing the Brexit deal. Answering questions at a parliamentary committee hearing, Lord Frost said the UK was “not interested in arrangements which would keep the court in by some other name”.And he said it could not be put “at one removed” from decisions to satisfy the UK.“What we'd like to see instead is an...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK and EU ‘still far apart’ over Northern Ireland deal, as talks shift to London

Talks are set to continue between the UK and the EU in London next week, despite the two sides remaining “far apart” on crucial issues surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol.British officials described talks in Brussels this week as “constructive”, which came after the EU proposed new measures to ease trade barriers stemming from the agreed Brexit deal.But it is understood there is still major divide when it comes to Brexit minister Lord Frost’s demand for an end to the European Court of Justice (ECJ)’s role in trade arbitration.UK sources close to the negotiations warned that real progress must be...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

UK says substantial differences remain with EU over Northern Ireland trade

LONDON (Reuters) – The United Kingdom said on Saturday that talks with the European Union over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland had been constructive, but substantial differences remained. Goods moving between Britain and Northern Ireland currently face customs checks, as part of a deal reached before Brexit to avoid...
ECONOMY

