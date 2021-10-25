CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

A Troubling Intrusion – State Senator Dan Hegeman

By News
nodawaybroadcasting.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past year and a half, our country has endured a pandemic. Unfortunately, when it looks like the worst is behind us, something stops the momentum. For instance, the delta variant of the coronavirus took us from the good-news scenario of daily numbers of people testing positive to a level...

nodawaybroadcasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Former Republican State Senator To Run As An Independent For Governor

A former Republican state senator announced Tuesday he will file as an independent in his bid to unseat Gov. Kevin Stitt from office. Dr. Ervin Yen said he no longer feels the Oklahoma GOP represents his values. He also said he’s running to bring better health care policy to Oklahomans.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
nodawaybroadcasting.com

Governor Parson Grants 18 Pardons, Commutes Two Sentences

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Today, Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons and commuted two sentences pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals. In the interest of...
MISSOURI STATE
nodawaybroadcasting.com

Why You Should “Buy Missouri” – State Senator Dan Hegeman

We have heard so many stories about local businesses having a hard time staying open, in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and also because of a lack of employees. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says approximately 60 percent of small businesses have experienced some sort of setback because of the pandemic, from the inability to keep enough people on staff to having to close forever.
MISSOURI STATE
hamlethub.com

NY State Senator Biaggi Has Covid

NY State Senator Alessandra Biaggi has contracted covid. She issues the following statement:. Press Contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. SENATOR ALESSANDRA BIAGGI ISSUES STATEMENT ON COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS. “Yesterday evening, I tested positive for COVID-19. While I am fully vaccinated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nodawaybroadcasting.com

Governor Parson Issues Executive Order 21-10 To Fight Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that he has issued Executive Order 21-10 to protect the individual rights of Missourians against overreaching federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Governor Parson released the following statement regarding the Order:. “As the Governor of the State of Missouri, I stand with concerned...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Hegeman
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Vaccine Rule Will Let Employers Make Workers Pay for Tests

The Biden administration’s highly anticipated vaccine mandate rule for private-sector employers will allow businesses to force workers who refuse to get the Covid-19 shot to pay for required weekly tests and masks, two sources familiar with the matter said. The emergency rule, which will apply to companies with at least...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTAL

Arkansas state senator resigns, takes lobbying role

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Arkansas state senator from Springdale announced his resignation on Thursday. Lance Eads, a Republican who represented District 7, which includes Springdale, Johnson, Goshen, and Elkins, announced the move in a Facebook post. “A private sector opportunity has developed for me, one that will allow me...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Intrusion#The Missouri Legislature
Rolling Stone

Iowa Governor Signs Bill Guaranteeing Unemployment Benefits to Fired Anti-Vaxxers

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, who ended pandemic supplemental unemployment assistance nearly three months ahead of the federal deadline, just signed a bill that guarantees unemployment benefits for anti-vaxxers fired for not following employer vaccine mandates. Not only that, the bill signed Friday allows employees to claim an exemption if they believe getting the vaccine would be “injurious to the health and well-being of an individual residing with [them],” an apparent suggestion that vaccinated individuals can cause harm to others. The idea that those who have been vaccinated can “shed” the virus and infect others has no scientific basis, but has spread...
IOWA STATE
CBS Boston

141 State Employees Have Resigned After Not Complying With COVID Vaccine Mandate

BOSTON (CBS) — The Baker Administration released a breakdown of how many state workers have been suspended for not complying with Governor Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate as of Wednesday. The data shows 93.7% of state employees have complied with the mandate, that’s 39,197 workers. There are 2,138 employees, or 5.1% of workers, whose compliance is in progress, meaning their compliance is being reviewed, they are waiting for an exemption decision, are in the three-day period after an exemption denial, or are on an approved unpaid leave. Exemptions are viewed on a rolling basis. Another 0.9%, which is 362 employees, are on a five or ten-day suspension because they have not complied. The administration said 0.3% of employees have left, 130 of those voluntarily resigned and 11 involuntarily resigned. According to the administration, since the vaccine requirement was announced, over 12,000 employees have become newly fully vaccinated or have received at least one dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nodawaybroadcasting.com

Governor Parson’s Statement Regarding MSBA’s Decision To Withdraw From NSBA

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Today, Governor Mike Parson released the following statement in support of the Missouri School Boards Association’s (MSBA) decision to leave the National School Boards Association (NSBA):. “We applaud MSBA’s decision to withdraw from NSBA. Missouri parents value local control, and when it comes to our children’s...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Curfews
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Urban Milwaukee

State Senate Advances Abortion Bills

The Republican-controlled state Senate voted Wednesday to approve several bills that would increase abortion regulations and restrictions in Wisconsin despite likely vetoes from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. One of the measures would cut off state funding for Planned Parenthood. Supporters of the plan say it isn’t appropriate for taxpayer money...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy