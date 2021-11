A friend of mine has an enviable goal of growing his 15-person practice fourfold over the next 10 years. He has a plan and is using that as a roadmap to help get him there. It also seems he is on target. However he recently expressed regrets that he did not have time to learn new skills to add to his practice since he is “bogged down” running his business. This leads to the question of what role he really wants. He is a sole practitioner and right now has no staff able to be promoted to partnership.

