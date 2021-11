All the action from the 16th meeting in Romania can be followed live. Emma Raducanu returns to court today as she tries to qualify for the Transylvania Open quarter-finals. After her exit at Indian Wells early this month, Raducanu won her first round in Transylvania. This was the 18-year old’s first win since September’s stunning US Open victory. The British No1 defeated Polona Hercog, defeating her in three sets 4-6 7-5 6-1. Raducanu, whose father was Romanian, stated after the victory, “This means so much to play in my country.” Although it is disappointing that there aren’t many fans, I am sure they were watching me and I wanted to make them proud. “I was on a losing streak so it is really great that I have survived.”

TENNIS ・ 3 DAYS AGO