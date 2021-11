BATESVILLE – With victories over Batesville and Lawrenceburg in the Batesville volleyball sectional, the Lady Pirates claimed the IHSAA sectional title. In the semifinal, the Lady Pirates faced the host Lady Bulldogs. Batesville came out strong and took an early lead in the first set. Batesville was able to make the lead hold up and took the opening set 25-23.

BATESVILLE, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO