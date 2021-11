This isn’t just any Toy Story film. Disney and Pixar today launched the first trailer for its out-of-this-world feature film Lightyear, slated for a summer 2022 release. The sci-fi action-adventure is billed as the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy. The original film will reveal how a young test pilot became the ultimate Space Ranger. In celebration of the trailer’s release, we recently chatted with Lightyear director Angus MacLane—who, of course, is no stranger to the Toy Story franchise. From his work as an animator and story board artist on Toy Story 2 to his turn as the writer and director of Toy Story Tower of TERROR!—in addition to many other Toy Storyfeatures and shorts—he knows Buzz intimately, making him the perfect person to chart the character’s next course.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO