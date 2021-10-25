CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Families contribute items to Gun Violence Memorial Project

By Tino Bovenzi
spectrumnews1.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — A national project that hopes to spark change is collecting mementos from families who have lost loved ones to gun violence. It was a somber day for Arnita Henderson. She carried a hoodie that belonged to her late grandson, Ladarius Evans, who had his life cut short...

The Free Press - TFP

Trying To Push Gun Control Through The Backdoor? ABC News Offer New ‘Tracker’ To Provide ‘Full Picture’ Of Guns And Violence

Liberals are no strangers to hyperbole. Consider their overheated claims about the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, their dire warnings of the “existential” threat of climate change, or the doomsaying about the supposed denial of minority voting rights, occurring when black voters are casting ballots in record numbers.
POLITICS
creativeloafing.com

Gun Violence Prevention Forum

On Thursday, October 21, Dr. Mark Rosenberg, president emeritus of The Task Force for Global Health, founding director of CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control and former assistant surgeon general will open the forum. He will be followed by a panel of several Atlanta mayoral candidates moderated by Kevin Riley, Managing Editor of the AJC, & Rose Scott, awarding winner host on WABE.Rosenberg will address how taking a scientific approach to gun violence “can guide our efforts to reduce shootings and create safer homes, streets, schools and safer communities for everyone, regardless of race or ethnicity,” as the Editorial he co-authored in the AJC noted. He will discuss how enlisting the public health system can help stem the recent spike in gun deaths. Rose Scott & Kevin Riley, the moderators, will then lead the candidates through a discussion of their plans to address the terrible blight that gun violence has caused in our community.The forum will be held in the sanctuary of St. Luke’s, Thursday, Oct. 21 at 5:00 PM. We invite the entire beloved community of Atlanta to join us either in person or virtually – if you plan to come the St. Luke’s, you must be vaccinated and wear a mask so we can ensure the safety of all. Please register so we know how many to expect for each gathering.Feel free to share this with anyone you think may be interested.
ATLANTA, GA
daytonatimes.com

The silent pandemic of gun violence in the Black community

In his recent book, “A Peculiar Indifference: The Neglected Toll of Violence on Black America,’’ Elliot Currie highlights the disproportionate impact community violence has on the African American community. Shockingly, according to Currie, from the years 2000-2018 over 162,000 African Americans died violent deaths. Of that total, 139,000 were Black...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Evergreen

Gun violence in Pullman rises

The number of gun crimes in Pullman has increased, and in the past year, there have been 16 crimes involving a gun. Two of the 16 cases involved a domestic dispute, and two of the cases were related to suicide, according to public records. Of the 16 cases in the past year involving a gun, six of the calls were threatening.
PULLMAN, WA
foxla.com

New memorial of 3,400 white vases represents each Californian who died from gun violence in 2020

LOS ANGELES - A new memorial set to be unveiled Tuesday features 3,400 white vases, representing each Californian who died as a result of gun violence in 2020. Giffords, a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives from gun violence led by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, will host a press conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday unveiling its Gun Violence Memorial installation in Exposition Park.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Art project visualizes toll of U.S. gun violence epidemic and honors victims

A Portland woman is on a mission to visually portray the toll of gun violence in the U.S. through art. The Soul Box Project is inspiring people to fold small origami boxes to create a representation of the lives affected. More than 200,000 boxes were recently on display at the National Mall in Washington D.C. We visited the exhibit and spoke to some of the people directly.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Haven Independent

Gun Violence Call: Move Beyond T-Shirts

One young man knew seven people who have been shot. He said he is tired of memorial buttons and T-shirts. Now a college freshman in New Haven, he was moved to volunteer to help write a middle-school curriculum on avoiding taking up guns. Then a woman told the story of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
cbslocal.com

Gabrielle Giffords Brings Gun Violence Memorial To Exposition Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A somber display of white flowers in Exposition Park is remembering the 3,400 people who died of gun violence last year in California. The temporary display was brought to Los Angeles by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who survived a critical brain injury sustained in a 2011 mass shooting in Tucson, Ariz. The Exposition Park display is similar to one that went up in Washington, D.C. earlier this year, that paid tribute to 45,000 victims of gun violence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WLWT 5

Evanston community searches for solutions to gun violence

CINCINNATI — Evanston community members are sounding the alarm after a 16-year-old was killed there last week. That was the latest in what has been an uptick in violence in the area, especially among juveniles. Police say they're putting every effort toward fixing the problem with the public's health. Many...
CINCINNATI, OH
KETV.com

The Soul Box Project: What 200,000 Gun Violence Victims Looks Like

TRACY, Calif. — In a year filled with cancellations and unknowns, a holiday tradition in a California community is going on as planned. Tom Betgeorge has been creating extensive Halloween and Christmas light displays for the past five years in Tracy, California. Everything from the lights to the music is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNYT

Albany community feeling effects of gun violence

The ongoing violence in the city of Albany is taking a toll on the community. A grief counselor says the recent gun violence can have a real and lasting effect on local families. Lisa Good is the founder of Urban Grief. That's a community organization that responds in the aftermath...
ALBANY, NY
Scientific American

Confronting the Political Determinants of Gun Violence

Homicide is a leading cause of death for Americans under the age of 45, and there are there are dozens of nonfatal assaults for every single homicide. While guns are not the only vector accounting for these deaths and injuries, they are among the most harmful. There are more than 300 gun-related incidents each day. The disparate burden of violence is carried by communities of color. Black Americans between the age of 15 and 45 are more likely to die from homicide than any other cause. Beyond the toll of gun violence on individuals, families and communities, it costs an estimated $280 billion in lost quality of life, wages, criminal justice and medical costs annually.
PUBLIC SAFETY
azpbs.org

‘Be bold. Be courageous’: Gabby Giffords opens Gun Violence Memorial in LA

LOS ANGELES – Former Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was gravely wounded in a 2011 shooting, dedicated the Los Angeles Gun Violence Memorial with a call to action. “We must never stop fighting,” Giffords said Tuesday. “Fight, fight, fight. Be bold, be courageous. Confronted by paralysis and aphasia, I responded with determination. I put one foot in front of the other. I found one word, and then I found another. But I have not lost my hope. America needs us to speak out, even when you have to fight to find the words.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
KNOE TV8

GSU community rallies against gun violence

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Three hundred people rallied together on the Grambling State University campus Friday morning to show their support to end gun violence. Students, faculty, and others gathered to show that they want to take steps to end gun violence on campus. “It feels good. It’s a warm...
GRAMBLING, LA
US News and World Report

Prosecutor: No More Plea Deals in Gun-Violence Cases

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The top prosecutor in Utah’s most populous county says he will no longer offer plea deals to defendants accused of gun-related crimes in an effort to combat gun violence. Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said Wednesday he was putting people “on notice” that...

