CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Obstacles to Animal Motion Capture in Video Game Development

By Sarah Mathes
techraptor.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn our never-ending quest for more realism in video games, motion-capture technology has long been employed to create fluid, accurate animations to bring our favorite characters to life. But it's not just humans who are employed in mo-cap, we also use our four-legged friends to create both domestic companions and wildlife...

techraptor.net

Comments / 0

Related
gamingbolt.com

10 Video Games That Graphically Look Like Animated Movies

There’s many ways for a game to take someone’s breath away with how good it looks, from technical proficiency to striking art design- but what about games that excel in both areas? More often than not, these games end up looking absolutely spectacular, as they combine technical and artistic excellent to deliver something that almost looks like a gorgeous animated CG movie. Here, we’re going to talk about a few such games.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Every New Video Game Movie and TV Series in Development Right Now (Almost)

With Uncharted finally getting a trailer, Fallout getting a TV series on Amazon and Netflix developing a Cyberpunk 2077 anime and a Tomb Raider anime, we thought it would be a good time to revisit the list of all the other video game movies and TV projects that have been announced, planned, or are currently in production right now.
COMICS
ComicBook

Deadpool Video Game From Suda51 Was Nearly in Development With Activision

Goichi "Suda51" Suda, who is perhaps most well-known for his work on titles like No More Heroes, Killer7, and Shadows of the Damned has revealed that he almost worked on a project with Activision roughly a decade ago that would have involved the Marvel Comics character Deadpool. While the project ended up dying out eventually, Suda has made it clear in the past that he would still very much love to work with the character in the future if given the opportunity.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Druckmann
ClutchPoints

Top 5 Most-Loved Developers in the Video Game Industry

Gaming is rich with classic titles. No matter what genre they inhabit, a classic game can transcend time, age, country of origin, and definitely something as nebulous as “genre.” Furthermore, some game studios are so consistent in churning out tremendous games that when they craft a game that fails to meet expectations, it is seen as a shock and a blip on the radar – rather than a true representation of the company that produced it. Many famed developers have a huge fanbase that seeks out the smallest glimmer of news about upcoming games, and with good reason – many of the finest studios of all time have a certain aesthetic and stylistic sheen that serves as a connecting factor across their entire oeuvre. There have been many popular game developers over the years, some of which are now defunct, but let’s explore the Top 5 Most-Loved Developers in the Video Game Industry.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Wu-Tang Clan video game reportedly in development for Xbox

According to numerous sources, Microsoft is currently developing a brand new video game based on the music of the legendary hip-hop collective, Wu-Tang Clan. The new project, “Shaolin” is supposedly in the works for Xbox platforms. As reported by VGC, first word of the new game came from Windows Central’s...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Sifu’ behind the scenes video dives into motion capture

Sloclap has released a video showing how the Pak Mei kung fu was captured for Sifu, releasing early next year. Sifu is an upcoming brawling game from the creators of Absolver. For Sifu, the team are focusing on one specific martial art: Pak Mei Kung Fu. To help bring this style of combat to life, Sloclap is working with combat choreographer Benjamin Colussi.
VIDEO GAMES
thebrag.com

Meet the woman behind the voice of your favourite anime and video game characters

If you don’t know who Laura Bailey is by now, picture any anime you’ve watched or video game you’ve played in the last 15 years. She’s probably been in it. Laura Bailey is an award-winning voice actress with nearly 500 IMDB credits to her name. At the age of 18, she made her debut in the voice acting industry voicing the Funimation dub of Kid Trunks in Dragon Ball. Since then, she has taken the industry by storm, voicing more recent games such as The Last of Us Part II where she voices Abby Anderson, and The Avengers game where she voices Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Motion Capture#Marvel Games#Animals#Animations#Eidos Montreal#Twitter#Cosmo#German#Belgian
techraptor.net

New Horizon Zero Dawn Games in Development by External Teams

One or more new Horizon Zero Dawn games are apparently in development by external teams, further fueling rumors that a mobile game or VR game could be in development. Horizon Zero Dawn has quickly become a popular franchise for PlayStation Studios. The game originally launched as a PS4 exclusive and was surprisingly revealed for PC some time later. Steamforged Games created a tabletop game in the universe, and the heroine Aloy even got a cameo as a playable character in Genshin Impact.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

A Quiet Place video game is in development to launch in 2022

Publisher Saber Interactive and developer iLLOGIKA supported by EP1T0ME have announced an A Quiet Place video game for unspecified consoles for release in 2022. John Krasinki co-wrote and directed the hit film A Quiet Place, which released in 2018, and its sequel belatedly released this past May, following pandemic delays. This A Quiet Place video game is a single-player story-driven horror adventure set in that film universe that will tell an original story, and the gameplay intends to capture “the compelling suspense, emotion and drama” of the films. However, no gameplay has been shown yet.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Blockbuster Inc. Aims to Revive The Movies' Management Gameplay

If you were a fan of the management game The Movies, you have something to look forward to next year: Super Sly Fox has revealed a spiritual successor called Blockbuster Inc. 2021 has been a great year for management games. We first got to play Evil Genius 2, the long-awaited sequel to the classic 2004 game. Summer saw the launch of YouTubers Life 2 and the delightfully weird Lawn Mowing Simulator. Now, there's another odd management game to look forward to -- and it aims to recreate the magic of a long-lost game.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Shadow Warrior 3 Release Date Delayed to 2022

There's a bit of bad news for fans of first-person shooters: Flying Wild Hog has announced that the Shadow Warrior 3 release date has been delayed beyond 2021. Shadow Warrior 3 is (as the name implies) the third game in the revitalized Shadow Warrior franchise. It was first announced last summer and slated for a 2021 release; a few months later, Embracer Group acquired Flying Wild Hog's parent company. Unfortunately, it looks like Shadow Warrior 3 isn't quite going to make it out this year; check out the silly new trailer released by Flying Wild Hog announcing the delay:
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
SONY
techraptor.net

A Quiet Place Game Announced By Saber Interactive

Saber Interactive and developer Illogika have announced that there's an A Quiet Place game in the works. It'll be a single-player adventure set in the world of the movies, but it will feature its own original story. What do we know about the A Quiet Place game?. Per a press...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Doom Eternal Horde Mode, Battlemode Changes Revealed in Update 6.66

The full details of Doom Eternal Horde Mode have been revealed in the Update 6.66 patch notes along with some changes to "Battlemode" and a batch of new challenges for Slayers to overcome. Doom Eternal has been doing pretty well -- it brought in nearly half a billion in revenue...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Sackboy: A Big Adventure PC Version May Come to Steam

A keen-eyed gamer has spotted what appears to be a Sackboy: A Big Adventure PC release based on an entry in Steam's backend combined with an earlier GeForce Now leak. Sackboy: A Big Adventure was one of the many games announced during Sony's Future of Gaming event for the PS5. While it disappointed some fans with a lack of online co-op, there were many others who were nonetheless happy to see the hero of LittleBigPlanet return in a brand-new game. Now, new evidence has been uncovered which suggests that this game could be coming to Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Resident Evil 4 VR Review

New ports of fan-favorite Resident Evil 4 are nothing new, but Resident Evil 4 VR, out now on Oculus Quest 2, is the definitive survival horror experience that fans of this classic have been waiting for. Not only can players enjoy a truly immersive experience as they battle the Los Illuminados, but the quality of life improvements and VR optimizations effectively bring this game into 2021, leaving behind many of the dated mechanics that long-time players are all too familiar with. Check out more of our Resident Evil 4 VR review below.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

GeForce Now Blocked from Streaming Death Stranding to Xbox

Footage has emerged that appears to show Kojima Productions' Death Stranding is apparently blocked from being played on Xbox via GeForce Now. Death Stranding is a post-apocalyptic open-world game from Kojima Productions. Originally a PlayStation exclusive, the game is getting a Director's Cut on PS5 and has previously received PC-exclusive crossover content with Cyberpunk 2077. Now, a strange situation has developed -- it appears that Death Stranding is being blocked from loading on Xbox consoles through GeForce Now.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Debuting Crossover Character in Next Update

A new Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night character is in development for the next update -- and this playable hero is going to be from another game's universe. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has had a bit of a content drought over the last year. The developers promised to talk about the next update in more detail earlier this month and now they're following through: a brand-new playable character is coming and will be a crossover character from another IP.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy