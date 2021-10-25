The Obstacles to Animal Motion Capture in Video Game Development

Gaming is rich with classic titles. No matter what genre they inhabit, a classic game can transcend time, age, country of origin, and definitely something as nebulous as “genre.” Furthermore, some game studios are so consistent in churning out tremendous games that when they craft a game that fails to meet expectations, it is seen as a shock and a blip on the radar – rather than a true representation of the company that produced it. Many famed developers have a huge fanbase that seeks out the smallest glimmer of news about upcoming games, and with good reason – many of the finest studios of all time have a certain aesthetic and stylistic sheen that serves as a connecting factor across their entire oeuvre. There have been many popular game developers over the years, some of which are now defunct, but let’s explore the Top 5 Most-Loved Developers in the Video Game Industry.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO