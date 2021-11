For this new limited-time mode, you collect pumpkins instead of coins with a new plane and have enemy bats around you. This mode is accessible from the main menu. If you’ve not gotten it yet, Man Vs. Missiles is out now on the App Store for free. It includes in app purchases to remove ads or buy various things like a VIP access pass, various coin packs, and more. Check out our forum thread for the game here. Have you played Man Vs. Missiles or Man Vs. Missiles: Combat yet?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO