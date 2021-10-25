CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

US judge: Pablo Escobar's cocaine hippos legally 'people'

By JOHN SEEWER - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

A U.S. court order says the offspring of hippos once owned by Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar can be recognized as...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

U.S. Court Rules Pablo Escobar’s Old Pet Hippos Are People As Columbian Government Tries To Sterilize Them

I even confused myself while trying to find a headline for this article. There’s just so much to unpack there that it took an entire article just to explain that one sentence.  A lot of things probably come to mind when you hear the name, Pablo Escobar. Hippopotamuses probably aren’t one of them.  Escobar wasn’t just the most notorious drug lord of all time, though. He was also an amateur zookeeper. According to the Guardian, Escobar imported four hippos to his […] The post U.S. Court Rules Pablo Escobar’s Old Pet Hippos Are People As Columbian Government Tries To Sterilize Them first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
Grazia

Manuela Escobar From Narcos: Who Was Pablo Escobar's Daughter In Real Life?

A huge part of Narcos appeal is that it’s based on stuff that happened in IRL. It’s why we were hooked in the first place and quickly became a cult classic. But, I’m willing to bet you’ve spent a silly amount of time trying to connect the dots and link what happened on Netflix to what went down in real life.
TV SERIES
pagosadailypost.com

READY, FIRE, AIM: Pablo Escobar’s Hippopotami as ‘Interested Persons’

Some 100 hippos, descended from a herd smuggled into Colombia by the notorious drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, are now recognized by a U.S. court as “interested persons” following a decision this month that is believed to be the first of its kind in the United States. — from an October...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Escobar
Daily Mail

Pablo Escobar's cocaine hippos are declared 'legal persons' in landmark ruling by federal court in US which could prevent all of them from being sterilized and culled

Pablo Escobar's famed hippos - who have thrived in Colombia since the notorious drug lord was killed almost 30 years ago - got a stay of execution after a United States federal court ruled that animals can be recognized as legal persons. Judge Karen Litkovitz, of the United States District...
ANIMALS
Esquire

It's Important to Keep an Eye on Pablo Escobar's Hippopotami

We here at the shebeen have been keeping an eye on the saga of Pablo Escobar’s hippopotami. The deceased drug lord, who may have been deep in his own product when he decided to do this, smuggled in four hippos for his private zoo. When Escobar got ventilated by the Colombian National Police in 1993, the authorities sold off all the animals in his zoo. Except the hippos. In this, the authorities were incredibly stupid. Hippos are murderous, raging mountains of beast-flesh who fear nothing and can eat boats. (Well, maybe not eat them, but certainly make a large dish of boat hash out of them.) As far as I’m concerned, hippos can stay in their own damn hemisphere, thank you very much.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hippos#Legal Rights#Cocaine#Colombian
ABC7 Chicago

'Cocaine Hippos' in Colombia going on birth control after Pablo Escobar zoo numbers grow unchecked

PUERTO TRIUNFO, Colombia -- Colombia may have finally found a solution to one of the less-known legacies of the notorious drug trafficker Pablo Escobar -- the invading hippo. A handful of hippos, which have come to be known as "cocaine hippos," were transferred to Colombia in the 1980s for the private zoo of Escobar, and their population has grown to 80, CNN reported.
ANIMALS
Complex

Colombia’s ‘Most Feared’ Drug Lord ‘Otoniel’ Captured After Moving 73 Metric Tons of Coke Over a Decade

Drug lord Dairo Antonio Usuga, known as “Otoniel,” has been captured by Colombia’s military in what President Ivan Duque is calling the “the biggest blow to drug trafficking” in his nation since Pablo Escobar died. Reuters reports that 50-year-old Usuga is accused of sexually assaulting children, killing police officers, recruiting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Popculture

Alpo Martinez, Infamous Drug Dealer Inspiration for 'Paid in Full,' Murdered in New York

Alberto "Alpo" Martinez was shot and killed in Harlem early Sunday morning, police said. Martinez was an infamous drug dealer with a cocaine empire from New York City to Washington, D.C. during the 1980s. He was referenced in dozens of rap and hip-hop songs and was the inspiration for the 2002 movie Paid In Full. Rapper Cam'ron played a character based on Martinez, alongside Mekhi Phifer and Wood Harris, whose characters were based on the drug dealers Richard Porter and Azie Faison Jr.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Actor Accused of Selling Drugs, Arrested

Actor Chekwume Malvin was arrested on Wednesday in Bengaluru, India on suspicion of selling drugs. Malvin is a prominent actor in the Indian film industry, but according to a report by The Hindu Times, local police now believe he was also selling drugs like ecstasy (MDMA) and hashish in the city. This has also cast suspicion on Malvin's immigration status, since he is originally from Nigeria, Africa.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FXStreet.com

China manufacturing warning to the world

China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

'Alarming finding': 30 percent of Republicans say violence may be needed to save U.S., poll shows

Almost one-third of Republicans say they think violence may be necessary to solve the problems facing the United States, according to a new national survey by the nonprofit Public Religion Research Institute. The finding is part of PRRI’s 12th annual American Values Survey released Monday which, among other things, highlights the continued impact of the same falsehoods and conspiracy theories that fueled the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol nearly one year later.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC Los Angeles

The FBI Says They Cut Tracking Bracelets Off and Fled. Their Family Says They've Been Abducted

Family members of a San Fernando Valley couple whom the FBI believes cut their tracking bracelets and went on the run while awaiting sentencing for their roles in an $18 million COVID-19 relief fraud case contend the pair was kidnapped -- apparently to prevent them from disclosing the identities of unindicted co-conspirators, court papers obtained Friday show.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy