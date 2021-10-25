John B. Parsons holds Community Pet Parade

DAVIS (CBS13) — A search is on in Davis for a flock of escaped parakeets. On Wednesday, 13 parakeets from the Village Homes community aviary flew away. The birds were in a temporary enclosure while their aviary was being renovated. Teena Armstrong – who cares for the parakeets – says she went out of the house and when she returned, they were gone. “I just had this sinking feeling,” Armstrong said. “It’s hard to catch birds that have good flight capabilities.” She says one of the birds has already been found. Armstrong is now urging residents of Davis and the surrounding areas to be on the lookout for the colorful birds. The rain will tire them out and they may rest on the ground, Armstrong says, where they can be caught more easily.

DAVIS, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO