CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

John B. Parsons holds Community Pet Parade

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY, Md. – The John B. Parsons Assisted Living Community held their...

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 0

Related
county10.com

Lander Pet Connection holding adoption event honoring founder Syd Miller

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Pet Connection (LPC) is holding an adoption event at the Lander City Park from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on October 23rd to honor its founder, Syd Miller. Miller established the Pet Connection as a way to help local pets, and the animal rescue nonprofit has taken in more animals than ever before in the past four months.
LANDER, WY
foxbangor.com

Bangor Police Department to hold annual pet drive

BANGOR — Looking to give back to furry friends in need this weekend?. The Bangor Police Department, along with Shaw’s Supermarket and the Eastern Area Agency on Aging, is holding its annual drive for pet food and litter for the Furry Friends Food Bank. The non-profit organization offers monthly pet...
BANGOR, ME
CBS Chicago

People, Pets Get Vaccinations At Community Event In Pilsen

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dogs and cats could join their humans in getting vaccinated at the Community People and Pet Days event Saturday morning in Pilsen. The Chicago Department of Public Health partnered with several agencies at the Pilsen Food Pantry. Pets got vaccinated against rabies and other diseases, and also got flea and tick treatments and microchips implanted in their necks for identification in case they get lost. Meantime, people were able to get COVID and flu vaccinations, and pick up food from the pantry as well. And it was all free.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John B
Sheridan Press

Sheridan VA to host virtual pet parade

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System staff will try to bring awareness to the importance of healthy family relationships this month by sharing favorite furry family members photos for the Virtual Pet Parade on Facebook Live Oct. 25 at noon. Those seeking to include their pets should...
SHERIDAN, WY
bransontrilakesnews.com

Forsyth to hold Halloween parade

The city of Forsyth is hosting a Halloween Parade for the children of the area. According to a Facebook post on the City of Forsyth, Missouri Park page, the Forsyth Halloween Parade will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23. Registration will take place at 1 p.m. at the Forsyth Community Presbyterian Church parking lot. Only registered participants will be judged and eligible to win prizes. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. and is open to preschool to 4th grade children.
FORSYTH, MO
rockfordsun.com

Pet Parade on October 29

Belvidere Area Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. Bring out your Four-Legged Friend for a Halloween Pet Parade. Original source can be found here.
BELVIDERE, IL
The Derry News

Pumpkins on parade: Children enjoy crafty event at community center

DERRY — There were plenty of pumpkins on parade, showing off unique carving and paint designs as the Marion Gerrish Community Center in downtown Derry hosted a fun family event to celebrate the season. On Oct. 16, families signed up in different time slots during the day to enjoy pumpkin...
DERRY, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living#Community Pet Parade
CBS Sacramento

13 Pet Parakeets Escape From Davis Community’s Aviary

DAVIS (CBS13) — A search is on in Davis for a flock of escaped parakeets. On Wednesday, 13 parakeets from the Village Homes community aviary flew away. The birds were in a temporary enclosure while their aviary was being renovated. Teena Armstrong – who cares for the parakeets – says she went out of the house and when she returned, they were gone. “I just had this sinking feeling,” Armstrong said. “It’s hard to catch birds that have good flight capabilities.” She says one of the birds has already been found. Armstrong is now urging residents of Davis and the surrounding areas to be on the lookout for the colorful birds. The rain will tire them out and they may rest on the ground, Armstrong says, where they can be caught more easily.
DAVIS, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

‘Howl-O-Ween’ pet costume contest, haunted hotel to benefit community

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino is hosting a “Howl-O-Ween Spooktacular” experience for local residents and guests. The resort will provide a pet costume contest and a Haunted Hotel takeover of the property’s second floor to benefit local organizations. “We are thrilled to host...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
northernexpress.com

Boyne City Kid & Pet Parade, Treats x 3

Don your costume and bring your best furry friends: The annual pet-friendly Halloween Parade in Boyne City — sponsored by Boyne City Hardware, where all the cool dogs shop — starts marching north from the lineup point at Lake Street Market at 4:45pm on Sunday, Oct. 31. It’ll end at the First Presbyterian Church's Trunk or Treat, but the gettin’ remains good at the Boyne City Fire Hall, where real real-life firefighters will be handing out candy, and at the Bookmobile parked at Boyne District Library, where still more candy and bookmarks redeemable for free books await. Not enough? It never is. That’s why trick or treating through the neighborhoods goes 5pm–8pm. Expect the sugar crash to start by 9pm.
BOYNE CITY, MI
Urbana Citizen

Pet Clinic holds ribbon cutting

Pictured left to right: Hannah Gaver, Brooke Sizemore, Jordyn Eley, Dr. Erin Williamson, Audrey Young, Mykaila Daniels and Sarrah Baldwin. The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Saturday, October 23 for The Pet Clinic of Urbana located at 1053 N. Main St. Urbana. The Pet Clinic of Urbana is celebrating its 10-year anniversary and a newly-renovated clinic. For more information, hours, and services head to their website http://petclinicurbana.com/ or call 937- 508-4556.
URBANA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Mount Airy News

Timberlake Community holding get-together

Speeders in the area made it necessary for the residents to add caution signs to protect neighborhood children. A hard to miss Neighborhood Watch sign greets drivers turning on to Gaylon St. In intersection of Gaylon Street and Eleanor Avenue was once a known hot spot for drug activity. Since...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
kscbnews.net

Kiwanis Pet and Spook Parade on Friday

The Annual Kiwanis Pet & Spook Parade will be held on Friday October 29th. Line up will begin at 4:00pm with the parade starting at 4:15pm at Trail Street and Grant. The parade will end at Liberal Memorial Library where everyone will get a treat bag. The Library will have games, fun activities and a costume contest. To receive a treat bag you must get a coupon from a Kiwanis member at the beginning of the parade. Pets of all kinds and the young to the young at heart are encouraged to participate in this Annual event.
LIBERAL, KS
yoursun.com

Halloween pet parade returns to History Park

PUNTA GORDA — It’s a hounds’ kind of Halloween as the Fourth Annual Pet Costume Parade returns to History Park in Punta Gorday Sunday. Open to the public and free, the annual pet parade lets families and their pets dress up in their best Halloween costumes and strut along the pathways of the Punta Gorda History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WVNS

Humane Society facing shortages in community pet food pantry

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Humane Society of Raleigh County has faced constant supply shortages for the last few months. They announced October 29, 2021 the community food pet pantry was completely empty. As food and supply prices increase across the country, pet owners with limited income struggle to afford the necessary supplies. “Right now […]
BECKLEY, WV
wflx.com

West Palm GreenMarket holds annual pet costume contest

Halloween is not just a holiday for adults and children. The West Palm Beach GreenMarket held its annual "Howl-O-Ween" pet costume contest. The proceeds benefited the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. Representatives with the rescue league were also at the event with adoptable animals and a pet collar accessory-making activity...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Times Reporter

Parading for the community Large crowd turns out for Midvale event

MIDVALE — Life continues to return to normal... a little at a time. A large crowd turned out for the Midvale Lions Club’s Halloween Parade and Costume contest held in the village Wednesday evening. The event was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Not too bad for having...
cbs19.tv

Bringing the community together: Texas Rose Festival Parade

TYLER, Texas — Bright and early Saturday morning, the Texas Rose Festival returned to Tyler. Crowds started forming around 8 a.m. and the parade began at 9 a.m., starting with our local law enforcement. The parade featured local high school and college spirit squads and band performances, and, of course,...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy