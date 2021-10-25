CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extreme couponers were sent to prison in $31.8 million fraud scheme

By By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business
actionnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI is revealing new details about a $31.8 million counterfeit coupon scheme that landed a Virginia Beach couple in prison for nearly 20 years, combined. In a press release last week, the agency said that investigators found fake coupons in "every crevice" of the house belonging to Lori Ann Talens...

