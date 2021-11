As long-time fans know, there’s a lot more skill and strategy involved in Mario Party than it would seem. It’s not only possible to get good at the minigames, but one can even dominate most them with enough technique and practice. In the same way, it’s possible to play each board in a way that creates advantages and keeps the other players on the defensive. There’s a lot more chance involved of course, but it’s not the determining factor that it appears to be. So, here are some ways to use Horror Land and Yoshi’s Tropical Island to one’s maximum benefit.

