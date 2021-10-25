BetterHelp's Sincere Ad Looks at the Importance of Men's Mental Health

After many months of uncertainty, students have finally returned to college and university campuses across the country. But that doesn’t mean the uncertainty has gone away, and there are many reasons why the normal stresses of university life continue to be compounded by factors directly or indirectly related to the pandemic. Social distancing and so much time spent away from the natural bustle of college campuses has led to an increase in social anxiety for many young people. Some of them have had difficult events occur in their lives, such as the loss of jobs or loved ones. And with widely varying and frequently changing rules regarding masks and vaccinations across universities and states, many students feel additional stress about their health and safety and that of their loved ones, as well as confusion about the guidelines.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO