Mental Health

BetterHelp's Sincere Ad Looks at the Importance of Men's Mental Health

By Sara Century
AdWeek
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatistics show that men are less likely to seek out treatment for mental...

www.adweek.com

Benzinga

Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression, Other Mental Health Issues, Says UNM Study

Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Psychotic experiences in children predict genetic risk for mental disorders

So much has happened in the world to cause people to think deeper about their mental well-being and resiliency during difficult times. More than 50% of the population has struggled with a mental health issue at some point in their lives. They can be as disabling as physical conditions and are among the leading causes of disability and mortality in the world. However, we know remarkably little about what causes them, and it is important to identify early signs of mental disorders and respond with preventative measures.
KIDS
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

You Are Not Alone: Mental health conditions are no one's fault

Rob Wesemann, NAMI Utah Executive Director says mental health condition are no one's fault. Because of stigma, he says, many families are wrongly blamed for their loved one's difficulties. Such blame is devastating. NAMI Utah is there to help families work through those feelings. They believe you are the expert...
MENTAL HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Medical organizations declare children's mental health crisis

Pediatricians and psychiatrists are declaring what they are calling a national state of emergency in children's mental health caused by stress brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a joint statement issued Oct. 19, the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Children's Hospital Association...
KIDS
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Children's mental health impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

BOISE, Idaho — More than a year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic, the effects of isolation are taking a toll on those most vulnerable - children and teens. The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the Children's Hospital Association have declared a National Emergency over children's mental health in large part due to the pandemic.
BOISE, ID
KXLY

Ed Sheeran expresses concern for daughter’s mental health

Ed Sheeran would “hate” for his daughter to suffer from depression. The ‘Shape of You’ singer admitted he is concerned that 14-month-old Lyra – who he has with wife Cherry – will grow up to experience “real lows” for no fathomable reason because mental health issues run in his family.
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
ClickOnDetroit.com

Watch tonight at 10: Local 4′s ‘Mental Health Matters’ program

Mental health is health. And millions are fighting the fight. At 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill will host an hour-long special program called “Mental Health Matters.”. Watch here:. From children to athletes, and everyone in between, the struggle is made worse by the pandemic. Topics...
MENTAL HEALTH
Gillian May

Important Issues Around Alcohol Use and Mental Health

I’ve been writing about my sobriety for a while now. I’m 4 years sober and have a unique background of being a former alcoholic and mental health/addictions nurse. I also struggled with depression. Lastly, I also lost my father to alcohol, coupled with severe depression.
NBC4 Columbus

Community Conversation: Addressing mental health with Black men

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The latest installment of NBC4’s Community Conversations series focuses on Black men and mental health. With mental health issues carrying a stigma with them, especially in the Black community, NBC4’s Kerry Charles took the conversation to a Columbus barbershop, where he and others were joined by a psychiatrist to address issues affecting […]
NBC Los Angeles

There's a Link Between Mental Health Offerings and Keeping Workers From Quitting

A Kaiser Family Foundation poll earlier this year found that nearly half of Americans report that the pandemic is harming their mental health. Companies are offering employees a plethora of behavioral health options, including access to therapists, coaching, wellness and meditation apps, mental health breaks, paid time off and flexible schedules.
MENTAL HEALTH
edsurge.com

Mental Health Warning Signs to Look Out For This Semester

After many months of uncertainty, students have finally returned to college and university campuses across the country. But that doesn’t mean the uncertainty has gone away, and there are many reasons why the normal stresses of university life continue to be compounded by factors directly or indirectly related to the pandemic. Social distancing and so much time spent away from the natural bustle of college campuses has led to an increase in social anxiety for many young people. Some of them have had difficult events occur in their lives, such as the loss of jobs or loved ones. And with widely varying and frequently changing rules regarding masks and vaccinations across universities and states, many students feel additional stress about their health and safety and that of their loved ones, as well as confusion about the guidelines.
MENTAL HEALTH
WHAS11

'It is really important to check in with your kids' | Experts detail pandemic's effect on children's mental health, how to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mental health in kids is now declared a national emergency according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. With the increase in isolation, fear and grief the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported an increase in emergency room visits for mental health emergencies in children 5-17, in the last year. At the beginning of 2021, the CDC saw a 51% increase in suicide attempts for girls 12-17.
LOUISVILLE, KY
hypepotamus.com

Let’s Chat Mental Health & Happiness

90% of adults have said that the pandemic has negatively affected their mental health. More than ever, we’re asking ourselves: what can we do to support our mental health. In today’s talk, we’re breaking down the latest research on flourishing and well-being so that you can be there for yourself and others. We’re partnering with experts to break down the latest scientific research and share stories of people taking care of their own mental health in inspiring and creative ways. You’ll walk away with actionable and easy-to-use tools that help you to navigate this new normal with more resilience, meaning, and joy.
MENTAL HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Dietary Changes That Benefit Women’s Mental Health

Dietary changes are the first choice for women to overcome mental problems such as mood swings, anxiety, depression, and stress. Dietary factors have a much bigger impact on women’s mood and mental health than men’s, but exercise can get rid of mental distress caused by specific foods in women. Gender...
NUTRITION
hamburgreporter.com

Survey highlights pandemic’s effects on mental, physical health in rural Iowa

The pandemic has taken a steep toll on mental health in many of Iowa’s rural communities, according to survey data gathered by an Iowa State University rural sociologist. The pandemic strained the mental health and personal relationships of many rural Iowans, while residents in larger towns tended to report physical health and economic challenges with greater frequency, according to the survey data collected between December 2020 and February 2021. The results illustrate how the pandemic impacted communities in different ways and can inform how public policies are constructed to address these challenges, said David Peters, a professor of sociology at Iowa State University who led the survey effort.
IOWA STATE

