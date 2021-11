Home prices across Salt Lake County have skyrocketed as sales have plummeted by double-digit percentages since last year, according to UtahRealEstate.com. Within Salt Lake County, experts say the median single-family home price increased to $550,000 in the third quarter of 2021, which is a new quarterly high. At the same time in 2020, the median price was $430,000, 28% lower than it is today. This means homebuyers paid $120,000 more than they did a year ago.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO