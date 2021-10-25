The Use Case for Cryptocurrency as a Non-Correlated Asset

A mortgage-backed and other securitized asset exchange traded fund strategy can complement traditional fixed income allocations. In the recent webcast, Securitized Assets for Income and Diversification, Manulife Investment Management’s client portfolio manager Lee Giunta explained that securitization is the process of creating securities by pooling together various cash flow-producing financial assets. These securities are then sold to investors. The terms “asset-backed security” and “mortgage-backed security” are reflective of the underlying assets in the security. Any asset may be securitized as long as it is cash flow-producing, including residential and commercial mortgages, automobile loans, student loans, credit card financing, equipment loans and leases, business trade receivables, and the issuance of asset-backed commercial paper, among others.

