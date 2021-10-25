CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

You Can Actually Buy This 'Red' Ring Taylor Swift Teased On IG

Elite Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready, Swifties, because Taylor Swift’s Red re-release will be here in just a matter of weeks. To celebrate her upcoming record, the star dropped a bunch of new merch inspired by her album, including a replica of the ring she wears on the cover of Red (Taylor’s Version). It was...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Taylor Swift Sings ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow’ in Inducting Carole King Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift officially kicked off the 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame festivities with a tribute to Carole King, singing a show-opening cover of “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.” Speaking about King’s blockbuster “Tapestry” album, released 50 years ago, Swift said, “It was a watershed moment for humans in the world with feelings and for cats who have big dreams of one day ending up on iconic album covers.” Taylor Swift starting off the show to induct Carole King. pic.twitter.com/lOGefhnIGP — Dr. Bryan McGeary (@BMcgeary) October 31, 2021 King thanked Taylor for carrying the torch for songwriters and called her “my professional granddaughter...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Elite Daily

Lizzo Dressed As Baby Yoda For Halloween And You Need To See It To Believe It

There’s almost no one who can slay the Halloween game as much as Lizzo, and she took it to the next level for 2021. The singer, who posted her out-of-this-world costume on Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 30, decided to take on a Star Wars theme and pay tribute to the internet’s favorite little creature. Inspired by the most iconic character of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, Lizzo’s Baby Yoda Halloween costume will make your jaw drop.
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

Taylor Swift Teases ‘Red Season’ Ahead of Re-Recorded ‘Red’ Album’s Release (Watch Video)

Let the countdown begin! Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is getting her fans ready for the release of ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ by sharing her first Instagram Reel dedicated to the re-recorded album.In her first-ever IG Reel, the singer pans through a number of red items including a puff-sleeve top she is wearing, her red nails, some flowers, a dress on a hanger, shoes, jewellery and finally a wrapped, red present — as the words “it’s a red season” appear onscreen and a snippet of her re-recording for the track ‘Red’ plays in the background. Taylor Swift Announces Re-Record of Her 2012 Album ‘Red’, Reveals Its Release Date.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfav951.com

Taylor Swift Opens Up About Being Broken-Hearted While Writing ‘Red’

Taylor Swift’s re-recorded 30-track version of Red is nearing release. Moved up from its original November 19th date to November 12th, Taylor’s Version of the collection will include 30-tracks and feature nine bonus songs including collaborations with Chris Stapleton, Ed Sheeran and Phoebe Bridgers and other tracks that were originally meant for Red (the 2012 edition), but ended up with other artists.
MUSIC
thezoereport.com

Taylor Swift Just Traded In Her Signature Red Lipstick For Its Cottagecore Equivalent

If Mariah Carey is the patron celebrity saint of Christmas, then Taylor Swift is her autumn counterpart. Immortalizing her love for scarves, maple lattes, leaves, cardigans, and tree-surrounded cabins in virtually half her discography, Swift’s turned an embracement of “basic” fall activities and their assorted, pumpkin-tinged accouterment into a cottage (fine, mansion) industry. And in case documenting countless romantic fall scenes in her work isn’t enough, Swift decided to spell out her love for the season a bit more literally in the form of a new Instagram Reel — but it’s the video’s beauty moments, including Taylor Swift’s orange lipstick in a subtly burnt shade, that really stand out.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

TikTok May Have Spotted Selena Gomez’s Reflection On Chris Evans’ Piano

All right, all right. Deep breaths, everyone. Are you ready for the wildest piano-related gossip you’ve ever heard? Of course you are. Fans think they spotted Selena Gomez’s reflection on Chris Evans’ piano in the actor’s recent Instagram Story, and TikTok (well, the internet at large, really) is losing its collective mind. Let’s review the facts.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elite Daily

BTS' Jungkook's Cover Of Harry Styles' "Falling" Deserves All The Awards

ARMYs don’t know how to deal right now. On Thursday, Oct. 28, BTS’ Jungkook surprised fans by dropping a cover of one of Harry Styles’ Fine Line tracks on YouTube. Following the release, ARMYs went on Twitter to share their thoughts about Jungkook’s version. These tweets about Jungkook's cover of Harry Styles' "Falling" all agree his take was beautifully done.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Harry Styles Fans Are In A Whirlwind Over His Dorothy From Wizard Of Oz Costume

Harry Style fans who attended the singer’s Oct. 30 sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden in New York were in for a huge surprise when he came on stage in a Dorothy Wizard of Oz costume. Styles performed the gig wearing a dress, red stockings, a hair bow, blush, and, of course, a pair of red sparkled shoes. He even took the costume one step further and sang “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” the iconic song sung by Judy Garland as Dorothy in the 1939 film. Fans on Twitter were quick to dub the night ‘Harryween,’ instead of Halloween, and given that Styles can pull off just about any look, I’d say that description is well earned. So, even if you don’t have any Halloween plans, follow the yellow brick road down these tweets about Harry Styles’ Wizard of Oz Dorothy costume!
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy