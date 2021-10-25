You Can Actually Buy This 'Red' Ring Taylor Swift Teased On IG

Harry Style fans who attended the singer’s Oct. 30 sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden in New York were in for a huge surprise when he came on stage in a Dorothy Wizard of Oz costume. Styles performed the gig wearing a dress, red stockings, a hair bow, blush, and, of course, a pair of red sparkled shoes. He even took the costume one step further and sang “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” the iconic song sung by Judy Garland as Dorothy in the 1939 film. Fans on Twitter were quick to dub the night ‘Harryween,’ instead of Halloween, and given that Styles can pull off just about any look, I’d say that description is well earned. So, even if you don’t have any Halloween plans, follow the yellow brick road down these tweets about Harry Styles’ Wizard of Oz Dorothy costume!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO