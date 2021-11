Construction continues on replacing an aging water main and resurfacing of W. Noble Ave. in the City of Monroe this week. The water main has been installed and will undergo testing this week, said Patrick Lewis, director of engineering and public services for the city. Salenbien Trucking and Excavating of Dundee is the primary contractor on the project that is taking place between N. Monroe St. (M-125) and Godfroy Ave. Crews for Salenbien intend to complete the installation, but not the connection, of some house service leads crossing under W. Noble so they can be easily connected once testing is completed, Lewis said.

MONROE, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO