AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– At one of Colorado’s largest hospitals, the threat of reaching capacity is real amid the increase in COVID-19 cases. (credit: UCHealth) “Colorado is at the brink of breaking health care, theres no other way to put it,” Dr, Richard Zane said. Dr. Zane is the Chief of Emergency Services at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, among the hospitals in the state already using the monoclonal antibody treatment on those infected with COVID-19. He says they are relying on it now more than ever. “If we can prevent one hospitalization, it’s worth doing. Our hospitals are full, our ICUs are full, our...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO