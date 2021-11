The fabled Revolution Summer of Washington, DC punk rock — the 1986 era where veterans of the first-wave hardcore scene started to look inward and make more adventurous music — has inspired thousands of bands over the decade. One of the most recent bands who’s clearly in love with that whole Revolution Summer sound is Jade Dust, from Santa Barbara, who play hardcore with all the messy, clangorous, melodic passion as their DC heroes. Jade Dust are so in love with that sound, in fact, that they got Don Zientara, producer of tons of DC classics, to master their debut EP, which arrives today.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO