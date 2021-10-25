CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tips To Stay Safe During Cybersecurity Awareness Month

By Erika Lee
News On 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew data shows a spike in cyber-attacks since the pandemic began, and now, experts are urging everyone to protect themselves. As individuals and businesses become more active in the digital sphere, experts said it's easy to become more vulnerable to cyber scams and attacks. The most common forms of...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
localsyr.com

Tips For Your Business To Stay Safe Online

Staying safe online is now more important than ever and it’s one of the biggest reason’s why iSecure, a local cyber security company is working to ensure your online safety. Senior Account Executive Morgan Prince says there are three common breaches that business can face. They include ransomware, email phishing...
INTERNET
wksu.org

At Cleveland Emergency Management Conference, Cybersecurity Director Highlights Awareness Month

The non-profit National Emergency Management Association held its annual convention in Cleveland this month. The topics ranged from disaster recovery to COVID-19 to a growing safety concern: cybersecurity. The keynote speaker at this year’s convention was Nitin Natarajan, Deputy Director of the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. He stressed...
CLEVELAND, OH
Midland Daily News

Tips to stay safe from Medicare scammers

Open Enrollment for Medicare began on Oct. 15 and will run until Dec. 7. During This time, the Department of Insurance and Financial Services is warning against scams targeted toward senior citizens. “Medicare Open Enrollment should be a time when Michigan’s seniors can find security in enrolling in the coverage...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

If You Get This Message from Your Bank, Contact Authorities, FBI Says

Whether you find yourself suddenly dealing with a higher-than-expected utility bill or are struggling to save for a vacation, household repair, or your kids' college tuition, practically everyone would like to have a little more money in their bank account from time to time. And while the right savings accounts or investments may help your money grow over time, there's one financial offer you're better off avoiding entirely—even if it's being offered by your own bank.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Gmail#R T Cybersecurity#Hp#Ttcu Federal Credit Union#Wi Fi#Isac#Okisac Omes Ok Gov
wmar2news

Aura - Cybersecurity Awareness Month

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and Stroller in the City blogger Brianne Manz knows the importance of keeping your family safe on the internet. With kids using devices more than ever, their safety and the protection of our own banking and personal information is paramount. Aura can help give you the peace of mind of security plus the ease of knowing everything you need is in one app, backed up by great customer service.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
WKBW-TV

Cybersecurity Awareness Month – Get ahead of threats before they happen

Brianne Manz, Founder of the Stroller in the City Blog is a mom of three. She says her kids are on their devices more and more these days and keeping them protected while they are online is super important to her and that’s why she teamed up with Aura to actually educate parents about they risk while their children are online.
RELATIONSHIPS
wisc.edu

Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Protect Your Data from Ransomware

As part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the CALS IT team will be promoting best practices that can protect your data and your computers. Ransomware is the number one attack method being used by cybercriminals today for their own financial gain. This type of attack involves blocking a person’s access to their personal information or critical organizational data by encrypting it, rendering the data unreadable without the proper key, which is held by the attacker and offered for payment. Higher education is as big of a target as any other business, so in addition to following best practices for protecting data and partnering with your local IT staff to manage and secure your computers, what else can you do? An answer is to make sure you have a current backup of your data.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox4kc.com

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, here are 5 tips to stay safe online

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With individuals spending more time than ever in the digital sphere, it’s important to learn how to protect yourself online. Following a few simple tips will help avoid costly mishaps and keep you and your loved ones safe online. If...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy