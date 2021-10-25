CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

JoJo Siwa Got Rid Of Her Iconic Blonde Hair And You Have To See It

Elite Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s out with the old and in with the new for JoJo Siwa. The former Dance Moms star is known for her brightly-colored wardrobe and bleach blonde hair, but it looks like she’s switching things up just in time for the Halloween holiday. On Oct. 23, Siwa debuted a new hairdo...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

‘DWTS’ Jenna Johnson Admits She’s Been ‘Inspired To Push Herself’ Since Making History With JoJo Siwa

Who run the world? Girls! Jenna Johnson spoke to HL about breaking barriers as the first same-sex partnership on this season of ‘Dancing With The Stars.’. This season, Dancing With The Stars made history with the inclusion of the first same-sex dance partnership in the 30 seasons of the show. Season 29 runner-up Jenna Johnson was paired up with beloved YouTube personality JoJo Siwa, who came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021. In speaking on the HollywoodLife Podcast, Jenna revealed that she said yes to partnering with another woman “without hesitation,” but in the days that followed, “a ton of pressure set in.” “I was so honored but I felt a ton of pressure, because I just knew how much could go into this and how many eyes were going to be watching. And, because it is new and it is different and it is a little bit scary for some people. But the second I met JoJo, all of those fears went away,” Jenna admitted. “She is just so open and willing to do whatever whenever. She just was like a dream student for me.”
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew Reportedly Break Up

JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Kylie Prew are reportedly over. According to a report from Us Weekly, a source confirmed the breakup which happened about two weeks ago. The two started dating this past January right before the Dance Moms alum came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. The following month, JoJo publicly announced they were dating in an Instagram calling Kylie "the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world."
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

JoJo Siwa on 'DWTS' Rehearsal Moment That Brought Her to Tears and Why Her 'Grease' Dance Is So Important

The chills were multiplying on Dancing With the Stars! It was Grease Night on the ABC show, and the contestants' routines were all in honor of the iconic musical. Only ET's Lauren Zima was invited to the camera blocking for Grease Night, and was able to surprise the contestants and their pro partners with a special message from Sandy herself, Olivia Newton-John, who made an appearance on DWTS in addition to her Grease co-stars, Frankie Avalon and Didi Conn!
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Jenna Johnson
arcamax.com

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew call it quits

JoJo Siwa has reportedly split from girlfriend Kylie Prew. The 'Dance Moms' alum is currently competing on 'Dancing with the Stars', and after rumours were rife that the couple had gone their separate ways after Kylie, 18, stopped being in the audience for the TV show, it's now been claimed the hearsay was true.
THEATER & DANCE
wmleader.com

JoJo Siwa Undergoes Major Hair Change to Twin With DWTS Partner

Dancing With the Stars is in for some double trouble thanks to one of its celebrity contestants, who debuted a major hair transformation. JoJo Siwa recently showcased newly dyed brown hair while twinning at a rehearsal with her brunette dance partner, Jenna Johnson, ahead of the show’s Halloween-themed Horror Night episode. On Friday, Oct. 22, the 18-year-old Nickelodeon star posted on her Instagram a photo a mirror selfie of the two standing together dressed exactly alike.
CELEBRITIES
Allure

JoJo Siwa Dyed Her Hair Brown, and She Looks Totally Different

When you hear the name "JoJo Siwa," you probably picture the star in bright, sparkly clothes, a big ponytail wrapped in an even bigger bow, and sunny blonde hair. It's a look that's become so synonymous with the 18-year-old that seeing her in anything but feels a little shocking. So...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blonde Hair#Hair Colour#Brown Hair#Halloween Costume#Dance Moms#Jennajohnson#Dancingabc
TODAY.com

JoJo Siwa switches up her signature hairstyle for Halloween

JoJo Siwa traded in her signature blonde ponytail for a new do in order to twin with her "Dancing With the Stars" partner for Halloween this year. The 18-year-old pop star shared photos on her Instagram sporting a brunette ponytail that was worn to match dance pro Jenna Johnson. "It’s...
CELEBRITIES
nowdecatur.com

JoJo Siwa And Her Girlfriend Have Split

JoJo Siwa is back on the market. According to E! Online on Monday (October 25th), sources said the influencer and her girlfriend Kylie Prew “split weeks ago” after dating for less than a year. Back in February, JoJo shared that she was dating “the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

WATCH: DWTS' JoJo Siwa Earns a Perfect Score with Creepy It Dance

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson proved they're the frontrunners to win Dancing with the Stars when they earned a perfect 40/40 for their It-inspired Jazz performance last night. The creepy number, part of DWTS' horror night, saw the duo dance to a revamped version of "Anything Goes" by District 78, with Siwa dressed as Pennywise the Dancing Clown and Johnson as his raincoat-wearing victim, Georgie.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

JoJo Siwa Debuts New Hair Color Ahead of 'Dancing With the Stars' Halloween Week

JoJo Siwa is rocking a new look — Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson's! The Dance Moms alum, 18, debuted her new brunette hair color Saturday for Halloween week on the ABC dance competition show, dressing up as her partner in matching red rehearsal outfits. Both sporting red leggings and crop tops paired with an oversized denim jacket, Siwa looked just like Johnson, 27, in a post to Instagram.
THEATER & DANCE
imdb.com

JoJo Siwa Reflects on "Bizarre" Yet "Special" Period of Her Life

JoJo Siwa says she's happier with each passing day. The 18-year-old star reflected on this stage of her life while speaking with E! News after performing on Dancing With the Stars for Horror Night on Oct. 25. Asked to describe her life right now, JoJo shared, "Life right now is so bizarre. It's unique and so special and so amazing. Really big words that I haven't used in a really long time." The influencer, who recently split from her girlfriend of nine months, explained that she has a new outlook on life. "Every day, I feel different. Every day, my happiness is larger. And every day, my confidence is larger. And every day, a...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew separated 'weeks ago'

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew split "weeks ago". The 18-year-old star and Kylie decided to call time on their romance after less than a year together and a source has now told E! News that they actually opted to go their separate ways weeks ago. JoJo has remained tight-lipped about...
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

JoJo Siwa’s Pennywise costume on Dancing With the Stars is brilliant

On Monday night’s Dancing With the Stars, singer JoJo Siwa donned a creepy clown costume to embody It’s Pennywise. And if that wasn’t bold enough, she and dancer Jenna Johnson — dressed in a yellow raincoat like little Georgie Denbrough — danced to an eerie rendition of “Anything Goes” by District 78 ft. Patrice Covington, surrounded by smoke and red lighting. Not to spoil the experience, but let’s just say that things don’t end happily for Johnson.
THEATER & DANCE
TVShowsAce

JoJo Siwa Reveals Special New Look Just In Time For Halloween

JoJo Siwa really loves her Dancing With The Stars partner! The 18-year-old recently posted Instagram photos revealing that she’s adopted Jenna Johnson’s style — just in time to celebrate Halloween. JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson have formed a very close bond during their partnership. As you know, JoJo Siwa became...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy