Lowell-based carrier J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. announced Wednesday (Oct. 27) the integration of its technology platform, J.B. Hunt 360, with the SAP ERP application. “By adding the freight-matching power of J.B. Hunt 360 directly with SAP systems, businesses will have greater access to a variety of shipping solutions, all within the platform they use each day,” said Shelley Simpson, chief commercial officer and executive vice president of people and human resources at J.B. Hunt. “Whether you’re responding to unexpected demand or new to the digital marketplace, J.B. Hunt is making the process more efficient for your business.”

