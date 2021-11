Most smartphones these days run on Android, but when it comes to computers, Windows and Mac OS are the dominating players. There have been a handful of Android builds for computers over the past few years, but most of them are hard to install or offer limited functionality which sticks too closely to what we have on tablets. Remix OS is a little different. The developers built the operating system on top of Android, tweaking pretty much every element of the UI so that it looks and works more like a traditional computer operating system.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO