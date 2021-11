College basketball returns in just over one week with the first teams tipping off their 2021-22 seasons on Nov. 9. Although many games out of the initial wave will be of the blowout variety as high-major programs schedule cupcakes at home, there are quite a few strong matchups over the first week of the season. Many of these games take place at a neutral court, so favorites will not have the additional advantage of playing at home.

