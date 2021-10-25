CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Tiffani Faison's Tiger Mama to close; new concept coming next year

By Grant Welker
bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiger Mama, the Fenway restaurant that's part of a growing portfolio from Boston chef Tiffani Faison, is closing this week to make way for a new concept next year. The restaurant, with a southeast Asian menu, will close on Oct. 31 and will be replaced by a new restaurant...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bostonchefs.com

Last Call for Tiger Mama

Tiffani Faison, the award-winning chef and restaurateur behind Fenway’s Sweet Cheeks Q, Ofano and Fool’s Errand, will be closing her southeast Asian spot, Tiger Mama, at the end of the month. You have until Friday, October 29th to get over to Boylston Street to have your fill of faves like the papaya salad, coconut chili shrimp and lam dan noodles. After that, there’ll be an epic Halloween-themed drag brunch on Sunday, October 31st (deets and tickets available here) and then the restaurant will be closed until sometime in 2022 when Faison debuts a new concept in the space. Check back for additional info over the next few months but don’t miss your last chance to enjoy Tiger Mama and say so long to Okra, their glorious mirrored elephant. Quick! Make a reservation online here or by calling 617.425.MAMA.
RESTAURANTS
cltampa.com

‘Bolay’ build-your-own-bowl concept opening a new St. Petersburg location next month

It looks like Bolay is expanding across the Bay. Another location of the build-your-own-bowl concept is coming to St. Petersburg next month when Bolay opens at 1330 4th St. N. It’s joining the ranks of other BYOB spots like Pacific Counter and Fresh Kitchen—and all three offer vegan and vegetarian bowl options filled with greens and plenty of protein options.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffani Faison
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Getting Two New Ambitious Next Level Nightclubs — Sekai Night and Day and Wyld Chld Are Coming

Sekai Hospitality is bringing two new nightclubs to Houston. If you haven’t heard of Sekai Hospitality, the Houston-based restaurant and nightclub group, read on — then consider yourself in the know. Poised to open two new vibrant nightclubs in Houston in the coming weeks, this ambitious group is attempting to take on the glittering club world with Sekai Night and Day set to debut in EaDo later this month, followed by Wyld Chld on the Washington Avenue Corridor in November.
HOUSTON, TX
whatnowatlanta.com

New Restaurant Concept Called Torch Coming to 64 3rd St.

According to a recent building permit application, Torch Restaurant will open at 64 3rd St NW. The new concept will move into the existing 2,500-square foot space as is. Its predecessor was Apache Café, a popular club offering live music, open mic nights, DJs and simple soul food. According to Arts ATL, Apache left 3rd Street in 2019 due to rent increase and frustration with the dilapidated building. It has since reopened at 393 Marietta St NW.
ATLANTA, GA
bizjournals

Longtime Central West End bar closing; new concept planned

Taste, the Central West End bar that's been located in its current location since 2011, has closed, chef Gerard Craft announced Wednesday. The bar, at 4584 Laclede Ave., had reopened in June after being closed during the pandemic. Craft, of Niche Food Group, said in a social media post that...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue Restaurant#New England#Food Drink#Fenway#Asian#Big Heart Hospitality#Orfano#Fool S Errand#High Street Place#Dive Bar#Southern
houstonfoodfinder.com

Aaron Bludorn to Open New Concept in Houston’s Rice Village

The team behind highly acclaimed Montrose restaurant Bludorn is launching a new concept in Rice Village next summer. The team — chef Aaron Bludorn, who previously headed up Daniel Boulud’s Cafe Boulud; his wife and restaurateur Victoria Pappas Bludorn, a member of Houston’s prominent Pappas restaurant family; and general manager/partner Cherif Mbodji, who immigrated from Senegal and worked at Michelin-starred Bouley as well as other highly acclaimed New York restaurants — is taking over the former home of Politan Row food hall at 2445 Times Boulevard. It closed in November 2020 due to the pandemic.
HOUSTON, TX
bizjournals

Dallas-restaurateur opening new concept next year

DWP BBQ founder Doug Pickering is creating a new concept, DOUGLAS, which is set to open in Highland Park in early 2022. DOUGLAS will be a 2,500-square feet upscale casual restaurant located at Snider Plaza. Construction for the new concept started in September. "I started DOUGLAS to put my own...
RESTAURANTS
bizjournals

Tin Drum Asian Kitchen to open first of five Houston restaurants in early 2022

Tin Drum Asian Kitchen will make its Houston-area debut in the Washington Avenue Corridor in early 2022. It will be part of The Vic at The Interpose, a new mixed-use project Houston-based Hunington Properties developed at 1111 Shepherd Drive. The property has 168 apartments above 21,511 square feet of ground-level retail. Tin Drum will occupy 2,200 square feet and seat 50 inside, plus more on the patio. Resolut RE represented the restaurant in its lease.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Is Closing Following Food Sourcing Scandal

The restaurant industry is a notoriously difficult one to make a living in. Customers can be fickle, profit margins are frequently razor thin, and a single bad review can lead to a sudden backlash against even the most popular eateries. Unfortunately, one restaurant chain is experiencing just how tough the...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
OCRegister

Best thing I ate: Drop everything and go eat this new burger

They should have called it Jugos Acapulco with Burgers. But they went with wings, as in Jugos Acapulco with Wings. I’ve got nothing against the wings, though. The spicy chipotle chicken wings are delicious. But it’s the burgers that are going to make this place famous. If the name already...
SANTA ANA, CA
Only In Northern California

This Old Warehouse In Northern California Is Actually A Restaurant And You Need To Visit

Looks can be deceiving. For instance, most people see just an old warehouse when passing by this large, unassuming building in Port Costa. However, inside you’ll actually find a full-on bar and restaurant that dishes up hearty comfort food in an eclectic setting. The Warehouse Café is one of those places that can turn you […] The post This Old Warehouse In Northern California Is Actually A Restaurant And You Need To Visit appeared first on Only In Your State.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy