Tiffani Faison's Tiger Mama to close; new concept coming next year

Tiffani Faison, the award-winning chef and restaurateur behind Fenway’s Sweet Cheeks Q, Ofano and Fool’s Errand, will be closing her southeast Asian spot, Tiger Mama, at the end of the month. You have until Friday, October 29th to get over to Boylston Street to have your fill of faves like the papaya salad, coconut chili shrimp and lam dan noodles. After that, there’ll be an epic Halloween-themed drag brunch on Sunday, October 31st (deets and tickets available here) and then the restaurant will be closed until sometime in 2022 when Faison debuts a new concept in the space. Check back for additional info over the next few months but don’t miss your last chance to enjoy Tiger Mama and say so long to Okra, their glorious mirrored elephant. Quick! Make a reservation online here or by calling 617.425.MAMA.

