Cody Johnson W/Easton Corbin Huntington Center, January 22nd

Carrie Underwood has added two new career milestones with the RIAA 9x Platinum certification of her 2005 debut album, Some Hearts, and the 7x Platinum certification of her hit single from that album, “Before He Cheats.” Carrie was surprised with plaques to commemorate the certifications at her performance on Saturday (October 23rd) at the Grand Ole Opry.
Cody Johnson has released the video for “Til You Can’t”, one of the 18 tracks from Johnson’s “Human: The Double Album” which dropped on October 8th. Says Cody of the song: “The message in this song is something so simple yet so hard to put into action every day of your life. I love the story line in the video. You think it’s going in one direction and then suddenly you are surprised at the turn of events. When they sent me the rough edit of the video it was so powerful and brought tears to my eyes. It put into perspective the song that I had been singing for months.”
Cody Johnson did not slow down during the COVID-19 slowdown. In addition to a double album and documentary, he also recorded a Christmas album, set for release this fall. A Cody Johnson Christmas will drop on Nov. 19 and include two new original songs and several familiar standards, plus two tributes to his heroes. Willie Nelson's "Pretty Paper" and Merle Haggard's "If We Make It Through December" are among the new album's tracks.
Cody Johnson teaches a powerful life lesson in his new single, “‘Til You Can’t,” with the former bull rider giving new urgency to phrase “take life by the horns.” And in its official music video, fans are reminded of why that’s so important. As Johnson’s current single, the inspiring anthem...
Cody Johnson's new double album Human has been available for more than one week, and the Texas-based country singer hasn't been online once. He doesn't know that nearly every country music outlet cheers the traditional feel and cowboy culture he brought back to the genre. He hasn't read fan comments about the album. He held up his end of the bargain, released Human, and then he went to buy some cows.
Cody Johnson is one of the most talented vocalists not only in Country Music and Texas Music, but in all genres of music.
This week when Gabby Barrett appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – as the late-night host introduced her, Stephen Colbert shared that a deluxe version of Gabby’s album Goldmine was on the way. Arriving November 19th, Goldmine Deluxe will include Gabby Barrett’s current single “Footprints On The Moon.”
The American Music Awards have released their final list of nominees of 2021. In the country categories, the list of artists include Dan + Shay, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kane Brown, Lady A, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Lee Brice, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Zac Brown Band, Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves, Morgan Wallen, Gabby Barrett, Walker Hayes & Old Dominion.
As Walker Hayes‘ song “Fancy Like” is knocking on the door to the top spot on the country music airplay chart, he’s announcing a tour of the same name for 2022. Walker shared, “Fancy Like Tour comin at cha…jacked to be playin all these cities. MacKenzie Porter will be joinin and if you don’t know her yet…you should. Tix on sale everywhere Friday OR you can text me for the presale code 615-808-8426.”
Kenny Chesney is going to back on the road in 2022 and he’s bring some friends along for the ride!. Talking about the line-up for his Here And Now 2022 tour, Kenny says “Putting this line-up together has been awesome! We’ve got Dan + Shay, who continue to set records with their music and have been burning it up on their own headlining tour this year. We have an old favorite, who just keep getting better, Old Dominion – it’s almost like it wouldn’t be a stadium show without them! – and one of my newest friends in Carly Pearce, whose songwriting is so personal to her own life, yet so many people find themselves in her songs.”
