EXPLAINER: How months of tensions led to Sudan's coup

By SAMY MAGDY, LEE KEATH - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

CAIRO (AP) — Monday’s military coup in Sudan threatens to wreck the country’s fragile transition to...

US News and World Report

International Reaction to Sudan's Military Coup

(Reuters) - Following are international reactions to the military coup in Sudan, where soldiers on Monday arrested members of a transitional government meant to guide the country to democracy. UNITED STATES. The U.S. government is "deeply alarmed" by reports of a military takeover, which is contrary to the will of...
WORLD
WDBO

The Latest: France's Macron condemns Sudan's military coup

French President Emmanuel Macron has added his voice to the growing global concern over the military coup underway in Sudan. “France condemns in the strongest terms the attempted coup d’état,” Macron tweeted, after Sudan's leading general declared a state of emergency and dissolved the civilian government. Macron said France supports...
POLITICS
CNN

Sudan's military dissolves transitional government in coup

Khartoum, Sudan (CNN) — Sudan's military dissolved its power-sharing government and declared a state of emergency Monday, catapulting the country into its biggest political crisis in its two-year-old transition. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, his wife and various civilian ministers were arrested. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan's armed...
WORLD
Reuters

Sudanese general ignored U.S. warning as army rolled out coup plan

KHARTOUM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hours before Sudan's army seized power and dissolved its government, a senior U.S. envoy warned the country's top general not to take any steps against the civilian administration that was overseeing a democratic transition, diplomats said. Jeffrey Feltman, President Joe Biden's special envoy for the...
MILITARY
WSB Radio

Sudan's PM arrested, internet disrupted in apparent coup

CAIRO — (AP) — Military forces arrested Sudan's acting prime minister and other senior officials Monday, disrupted internet access and blocked bridges in the capital, the country's information ministry said, describing the actions as a coup. In response, thousands flooded the streets of Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman...
AFRICA
crossroadstoday.com

Sudan’s military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime minister. Thousands of people flooded into the streets to protest the coup that threatens the country’s shaky progress toward democracy. The takeover comes more than two years after protesters forced the ouster...
WORLD
BBC

Sudan's civilian leaders arrested amid coup reports

Members of Sudan's transitional government and other civilian leaders have been arrested amid reports of a military coup. Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok is among those reported to have been put under house arrest by unidentified soldiers. Pro-democracy protesters have taken to the streets of the capital, Khartoum. Military and civilian...
WORLD
Duluth News Tribune

Gunfire, protests as Sudan's military seizes power in coup

KHARTOUM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sudan's military seized power in a coup on Monday, arresting members of a transitional government that was supposed to guide the country to democracy following the overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising two years ago. Gunfire was heard as opponents of...
PROTESTS
Shropshire Star

UK condemns military coup in Sudan as ‘betrayal’ of the country’s people

Foreign Office minister Vicky Ford said the UK has been a firm supporter of the democratic transition in Sudan since the 2019 revolution. Britain has accused Sudan’s military of having “betrayed all the people of Sudan” after it arrested the country’s prime minister and seized power. Foreign Office minister Vicky...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Explainer: what Sudan's coup is about and why the rest of the world needs to act

The military coup in Sudan follows a longstanding pattern in which a short period of democracy in the country is brought to an abrupt, and often sticky, authoritarian end. This time, however, the stakes are higher than ever. Not only is Sudan’s peace and security at risk, but so is the security of the wider region and beyond, as dangerous and incompatible interests are unleashed that threaten to pull the country in multiple directions. The fall of Omar al-Bashir’s National Congress Party government in 2019 brought 30 years of authoritarian rule to an end. But it also meant...
POLITICS
CBS San Francisco

Hundreds Protest Sudan Coup Outside San Francisco City Hall

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Earlier this week, the military of the African nation of the Sudan staged a coup, taking control of the country. On Saturday, in San Francisco and around the world, Sudanese nationals and supporters protested the action, demanding civilian rule. They arrived at San Francisco’s city hall to protest what is nothing less than a political double-cross. In 2019, a populist uprising deposed longtime dictator, Omar al Bashir. To avoid unnecessary bloodshed, the revolutionaries cut a deal with the military to share power until this November, when the country would convert to civilian rule. But, on Monday, the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reuters

Sudan's oil trade has yet to flow after military coup

LONDON/CAIRO (Reuters) - A blockade of Sudan’s main port that has disrupted oil tanker flows for weeks has yet to ease after the country’s military seized power in a coup on Monday, oil and shipping sources said. The country relies on Port Sudan, its main shipping terminal, for 90% of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
shorelinemedia.net

Sudan's PM and ministers held amid coup reports

Sudan’s leading general has declared a state of emergency, hours after his forces arrested the acting prime minister and other senior government officials. (Oct. 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/1599ce1c4c5d4eaf95df05cd984b4554.
WORLD
Foreign Policy

Sudan’s Coup Is a Gamble That Nobody Will Care

On Monday, the Sudanese military seized power from Sudan’s transitional government. Announcing the coup on state television, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s commander in chief, dissolved the civilian-military power-sharing arrangement in place since the Sudanese people overthrew Omar al-Bashir’s 30-year dictatorship in 2019. Burhan claimed military action was necessary to...
WORLD
UPI News

Protesters take to streets in Sudan demanding end to military rule

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Sudan saw a wave of protests across the country Saturday against the military government that seized power earlier this week. Thousands of demonstrators filled the streets in the capital city Khartoum and elsewhere insisting that Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok be returned to power after being ousted by the military.
PROTESTS

