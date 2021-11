As the Republican Party continues to purge and cannibalize, President Joe Biden’s administration has worked hard to be a presidency for all Americans. In fact, the same week Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, announced he would not be seeking re-election, the Senate confirmed Biden's appointments of former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake and Cindy McCain as ambassadors within his administration. Well-known Trump critics, Biden endorsers and Arizonans, Flake and McCain were often targets of Trump during his presidency and throughout the 2020 campaign.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO