A Warner Bros. crossover platform fighter similar to Super Smash Bros. is rumored to be in development

By Jon Yelenic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Reddit user on the subreddit r/GamingLeaksAndRumors claimed on October 22 that Netherrealm Studios — the developer known for both the Mortal Kombat and Injustice game series — was working on a new game similar to Super Smash Bros. that would see Warner Bros. largest properties duke it out in a...

Videogamer.com

Warner Bros rumoured to be making a Smash Bros-like fighter with Gandalf, Batman and Shaggy

It’s being rumoured that Warner Bros are working on a Smash Bros like plattform-fighter with an all-star cast. The report comes from Reddit, and has since been corroborated by VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb (as spotted by Video Games Chronicle). Supposedly the game will see characters from various WB-owned properties going toe-to-toe not too dissimilar from the aforementioned Smash Bros or the recent Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Alleged Leaker Claims NetherRealm Is Making Smash Bros-Like Crossover Fighter Based on Warner Bros Properties (Update)

According to journalist and insider Jeff Grubb, the Warner Bros. platform crossover fighter is real, but it’s not being developed by NetherRealm. A self-proclaimed leaker has turned up on Reddit to claim that Mortal Kombat and Injustice developer, NetherRealm Studios, is making a Smash Bros-inspired crossover fighter featuring Warner Bros. characters.
VIDEO GAMES

