CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Coronavirus: FDA considers Pfizer vaccines for children ages 5-11 on Tuesday

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3klhCW_0cc5S9fz00

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is set to meet Tuesday to decide whether it is safe for young children to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will decide whether to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old.

On Friday, the FDA posted its analysis of Pfizer’s clinical trials ahead of Tuesday’s meeting. Researchers said they found that the vaccine was effective in preventing hospitalization and death in the age group, weighed against potential serious side effects. of taking the vaccine.

FDA scientists said they were able to confirm the results from Pfizer testing that showed the vaccine was nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infection in young children. No new or unexpected side effects were found, according to the FDA.

The study did address cases of myocarditis that were seen after the second dose of the vaccine in older, mostly male teens and young men. The agency noted that the study wasn’t large enough to have detected cases of the heart inflammation or other such rare side effects.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says COVID-19 has killed more than 637 Americans aged 18 and under.

Nearly 6.2 million children have been infected with the coronavirus with more than 1.1 million cases in the last six weeks, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

If the FDA advisory board approves the vaccine for use in the age group, a CDC advisory group would have to approve it and the CDC director would have to sign off on the guidance. Children could be able to begin getting the vaccinations anytime after that.

Should the vaccine be approved by the FDA and CDC for use in children ages 5-11, the Biden administration says it has purchased enough doses for everyone in that age group in America.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
eturbonews.com

Surprising CDC Study just released on effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine

The data demonstrate that vaccination can provide a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from hospitalization for COVID-19 than infection alone for at least 6 months. Today, CDC published new science reinforcing that vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19. In a new MMWR...
PHARMACEUTICALS
leedaily.com

J&J Vaccine Finds Its Way to Clotting Conditions, Vaccine Discontinued

Things get pretty unfortunate for the much-awaited J&J vaccine as the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Union’s primal drug regulator on Friday found a potential link between Johnson & Johnson’s SARS COVID-19 vaccine and the involvement of rare cases of blood clotting in deep veins to those injected. J...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Americans#Cdc#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WETM 18 News

Vaccinated just as likely to spread delta variant within household as unvaccinated: study

(The Hill) – People who have received COVID-19 vaccinations are able to spread the delta variant within their household despite their vaccination status just as easily as unvaccinated individuals, a new study published on Friday shows. According to the study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, people who contracted COVID-19 had a similar viral load regardless of whether they had been […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
WOKV

COVID vaccine for younger kids already being packed, shipped

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Anticipating a green light from vaccine advisers, the Biden administration is assembling and shipping millions of COVID-19 shots for children ages 5-11, the White House said Monday. The first could go into kids' arms by midweek. “We are not waiting on the operations and logistics,” said...
KIDS
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa Health Officials Expecting Delivery Of 20,000 Doses Of Pfizer Juvenile COVID Vaccine

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County health officials announced Monday they were expecting the delivery of about 20,000 doses of the pediatric version of the Pfizer COVID vaccine this week as they prepare to administer shots to school children ages 5-11. They said other healthcare providers and pharmacies in the county were also stocking up and getting ready. “I know a lot of parents have been waiting a long time to be able to get their younger kids vaccinated,” said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. “We’re almost there. If everything goes right, parents will...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
36K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy