Anyone that speaks Arabic Group

Currently when adding food to your diary on the website there is an option to add from the My Foods tab which is great except that I have 31 pages of foods I've added (so that they're actually correct nutrition facts wise). This makes it harder to find the foods I've already added previously but would like to add for that meal. The only search function at the top of this page is to "Search our food database by name". Pleaseeee change or make an option to "Search My Foods database by name" so for those of us with many, many pages we do not have to continually click through them all until we get to the one we need/want. Thank you!

