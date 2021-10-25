CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Sheriff: Newly ID'd Gacy victim's death was news to family

By DON BABWIN
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RbA66_0cc5RZKb00
Gacy Exhumations This undated photo provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office shows Francis Wayne Alexander. Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart announced Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, that Alexander has been identified as one of the six remaining unnamed victims of serial killer John Wayne Gacy. Alexander was killed by Gacy sometime between early 1976 and early 1977. He would have been 21 or 22 years old at the time of his murder. (Courtesy of the Cook County Sheriff's Office via AP) (Uncredited)

CHICAGO — (AP) —

When the discovery of more than two dozen bodies stashed under John Wayne Gacy's house near Chicago was making headlines all over the world in the late 1970s, Francis Wayne Alexander's family in North Carolina didn't think much of it. The way they saw it, Alexander had cut off communication with them because he wanted to be left alone.

Then came news this month that for more than 40 years, the man they knew as Wayne was known as Victim #5 in the city where he had gone to start a new life. They were told that DNA tests on the remains of one of the half-dozen unidentified victims of the notorious serial killer were Alexander's.

“They just loved him, but they thought that he wanted nothing more to do with them, so that’s why there was never a missing person’s report,” Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said at a news conference Monday announcing the latest victim identification.

Though Dart said Alexander's mother and other relatives didn't want to speak publicly about his identification as a Gacy victim, Alexander's sister, Carolyn Sanders, made clear that the family never stopped thinking of what might have become of him.

“It is hard, even 45 years later, to know the fate of our beloved Wayne,” Sanders wrote in a statement released by Dart's office. “He was killed at the hands of a vile and evil man. Our hearts are heavy, and our sympathies go out to the other victims’ families. ... We can now lay to rest what happened and move forward by honoring Wayne.”

Alexander's remains were among 26 sets that police found in the crawl space under Gacy's home just outside the city. Three other victims were found buried on Gacy's property and another four people whom Gacy admitted killing were found in waterways south of Chicago.

Eight victims, including Alexander, were buried before police could determine who they were. But Dart's office exhumed the eight sets of remains in 2011 and called on anyone who had a male relative disappear in the Chicago area in the 1970s, when Gacy was trolling for victims, to submit DNA.

Within weeks, the sheriff's office announced that it had identified one set of remains as those of William Bundy, a 19-year-old construction worker. In 2017, it identified a second set as those of 16-year-old Jimmy Haakenson, who disappeared after he phoned his mother in Minnesota and told her that he was in Chicago.

Dart and Lt. Jason Moran shared what they knew about Alexander. Born in North Carolina, he moved to New York, where he was married, and then on to Chicago in 1975, where he soon divorced.

The last known records of Alexander's life were traffic tickets he received, the last of which came in January 1976. Unlike many victims who were lured to Gacy's home with the promise that he'd get them construction work, Alexander worked in bars and clubs and there was no record of him working in construction or having made contact with Gacy.

But Alexander did live in an area that Gacy frequented and that was where some Gacy's other victims had lived, including Bundy.

Unlike with Bundy and Haakenson, who were identified because family members heeded Dart's 2011 call for the public to submit DNA, Alexander was identified through a partnership between the sheriff's office and the DNA Doe Project. The nonprofit compared Victim #5's DNA profile to profiles on a genealogy website to find potential relatives. That led it to Alexander's family, and Alexander's mother and half-brother provided their DNA for comparison.

Between the genetic testing, financial records, post-mortem reports and other information, investigators were able to confirm that the remains were Alexander's. They were able to get a general sense of when he was killed because they knew when the victim who was buried on top of him went missing.

Dart and Moran said the department might be able to use the method used to identify Alexander to identify scores of other people in the county who died and were buried anonymously.

“This is one of the newest investigative tools for investigations of missing and unidentified persons,” Moran said.

Dart declined to give Alexander's hometown, saying the family hasn't said if it wants to bring his remains to North Carolina or keep them where they've been buried for all these years. But in its news release, the sheriff's office did thank the police department in Erwin, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Raleigh, for its help.

The submission of DNA from people who suspected Gacy might have killed their loved ones has helped police solve at least 11 cold cases of homicides that had nothing to do with Gacy, who was executed in 1994. It has also helped families find loved ones who while missing, were alive, including a man in Oregon who had no idea his family was looking for him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

2 killed, dozen wounded during Halloween party shooting in Illinois

JOLIET, Ill. — Two people were killed and at least 12 others were injured in a shooting at a Halloween party in suburban Chicago early Sunday, authorities said. According to a news release from the Will County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol sergeant in Joliet heard between 10 and 12 shots at about 12:39 a.m. CDT.
ILLINOIS STATE
WOKV

US prisons face staff shortages as officers quit amid COVID

At a Georgia state House of Representatives hearing on prison conditions in September, a corrections officer called in to testify, interrupting his shift to tell lawmakers how dire conditions had become. On a “good day,” he told lawmakers, he had maybe six or seven officers to supervise roughly 1,200 people....
GEORGIA STATE
WOKV

Three shot in East Arlington house party

Jacksonville, Fl — Three people sustained various injuries following a shooting at a home in East Arlington. Police were called early this morning to a home on Filmore Drive, off Girvin and Joeandy Road. LISTEN: Action News Jax Jessica Barreto updates developments from shooting. An argument during a party led...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
Minnesota State
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Raleigh, IL
WOKV

TikTok’s ‘Tat Granny’ from Indiana gets tattoo at age 82

You’re never too old to get a tattoo. An 82-year-old grandmother from Indiana is living proof. Judy Dede, of Columbia City, appeared in her granddaughter’s TikTok video to address something she wanted to cross off her bucket list -- getting a tattoo, WANE reported. “I told the girls I was...
INDIANA STATE
WOKV

7-year-old Missouri boy dies after falling off hayride

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 7-year-old boy died on Saturday night after suffering injuries while on a hayride in Jackson County, Missouri, multiple media outlets reported. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy fell off the hayride trailer which then ran over the child, KMBH-TV reported. Jackson County...
MISSOURI STATE
WOKV

Southwest investigates pilot who used 'Brandon' phrase

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Southwest Airlines said Sunday it is conducting an internal investigation after one of its pilots used a phrase that's become a stand-in for insulting President Joe Biden during the pilot's greeting to passengers over the plane's public address system last week. The airline announced its investigation...
POLITICS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
36K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy