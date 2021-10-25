CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uganda police investigate bus explosion that killed 1 person

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA
 6 days ago
Uganda Explosion Police secure a road leading to the scene of an explosion in the Komamboga suburb of the capital Kampala, Uganda Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Police said one person was killed and several others injured in the explosion late Saturday and that detectives would "determine whether the explosion arose from an intentional act or not." (AP Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki) (Nicholas Bamulanzeki)

KAMPALA, Uganda — (AP) — Ugandan police are investigating an explosion on a long-distance bus that killed one person Monday, the second fatal blast in less than 48 hours in the East African country.

The bus was traveling from the capital, Kampala, to the western part of Uganda.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known. Police said in a statement they dispatched bomb experts to the scene in central Uganda.

Initially, police had said two people on the bus were killed but later said there had been one death, without explaining the revision. They made no mention of injuries, but the Red Cross, which sent ambulances, said at least one person was injured in the leg.

On Saturday, a bomb explosion at an eatery in a busy Kampala suburb killed one person. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for that attack.

The extremist group said in a statement late Sunday that it detonated an explosive device at the eatery allegedly “frequented by elements and spies” with Uganda's government.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni described Saturday's explosion as an apparent terrorist act.

Museveni said three people entered the eatery where pork is grilled and left a plastic bag with contents that later exploded. Police have not announced any arrests.

The British government updated its travel guidance for Uganda this month to say extremists “are very likely to try to carry out attacks.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

