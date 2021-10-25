CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Uganda police investigate bus explosion that killed 1 person

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA Associated Press
Times Daily
 6 days ago

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan police are investigating an explosion on a long-distance bus...

www.timesdaily.com

Norwalk Hour

Bomb hits police bus in SW Pakistan, killing 1, wounding 15

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A roadside bomb exploded near a police bus parked outside a university in southwest Pakistan on Monday, killing at least one officer and wounding 15 other people, mostly civilians, a provincial minister said. The attack happened outside Baluchistan University in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Uganda bus blast a 'suicide bomb attack': police

Ugandan police said a blast on a long-distance bus Monday evening that injured several people was a suicide bombing carried out by a jihadist from the ADF group. "The incident was confirmed as... (a) suicide bomb attack where the attacker died in the explosion," police spokesman Fred Enanga said on Tuesday, adding the bomber was "on the wanted list of members" of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). The explosion on the bus near the Ugandan capital Kampala, followed a bombing at a cafe on Saturday evening that killed one person and injured three others. Enanga said they had established "a high connectivity" between the two attacks.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Explosion in Uganda Kills At Least 1, Injures 7 in Alleged Terrorist Attack

A restaurant in Uganda was targeted by an alleged terrorist attack with an explosion that killed at least one person and injured seven, reports the AP. On Twitter, President Yoweri Museveni said three people entered a popular Kampala eatery on Saturday evening and left a package in kaveera, a plastic banned in the country, which proceeded to explode. “The Police Specialists are on the ground investigating the whole incident,” tweeted President Museveni. “They will give us more information later.” He urged the public to refrain from any panic, promising to “defeat this criminality like we have defeated all the other criminality committed by the pigs who don’t respect life.” Though they haven’t named which terrorist group committed the attack, some Ugandans fear possible similarities to the 2010 bombing by the Somali Islamic extremist group al-Shabab, also in Kampala, that killed over 70 people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
q13fox.com

Tacoma police arrest suspected serial bank robber

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police have arrested and charged a man accused of robbing multiple banks earlier this year. Pierce County prosecutors charged Jontell Meshach Taylor with two counts of second-degree robbery, one county of second-degree attempted robbery and one count of first-degree attempted robbery for a series of bank robberies that occurred between April 21 and May 6 in the north end of Tacoma. He ended up hitting two banks in one day.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Long Distance#East African#Ap#Ugandan
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police investigating pedestrian crash that killed man

DETROIT – A man was killed in a pedestrian crash that happened on southbound M-39 north of Plymouth Road in Detroit around 5:25 a.m. Sunday. According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a disabled car left it and was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian then caught fire.
MICHIGAN STATE
westernmassnews.com

Amtrak Police investigating after person struck by train in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are on-scene after someone was hit by a train in Chicopee this afternoon. Chicopee Police said that the incident occurred near Bolduc Lane. Amtrak spokesperson Jason Abrams told Western Mass News that the Amtrak Vermonter Train 55 came into contact with someone on the...
CHICOPEE, MA
Western Iowa Today

Council Bluffs Police investigating a shooting death; searching for a person of interest

(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department is investigating a shooting death. Council Bluffs Police and EMS were called to 1200 East Washington Street at 3:42 a.m. today (Friday) for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found 24 year-old McKayla Glover with a single gunshot wound to her chest. Glover was taken by ambulance to the Emergency Department at Nebraska Medicine where she was pronounced deceased.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WMDT.com

Police: Linkwood man killed in shooting, investigation underway

LINKWOOD, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting that killed one in Dorchester County over the weekend. According to police, shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 3700 block of Ocean Gateway in Linkwood. The victim, identified as 77-year-old Douglas McKnight of Linkwood, was pronounced dead at the scene.
MARYLAND STATE
newmilfordspectrum.com

Police: Hartford man, 54, killed after hit by bus

EAST HARTFORD — A Hartford man died after he was hit by a bus Tuesday morning on Burnham Street, police officials said. Just before 7 a.m., first responders were sent to the area of Burnham Street and Delores Drive for a man possibly hit by a passing mini-bus, according to East Hartford Police Lt. Joshua Litwin. He said the call came in from a passerby who saw a person on the ground for an unknown reason.
HARTFORD, CT
Times Daily

Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead after pandemic closures

MEXICO CITY — Mexico returned Sunday to mass commemorations of the Day of the Dead, after traditional visits to graveyards were prohibited last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
WORLD
Times Daily

Alabama city sees spike in fires across October, some arson

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama city says it's seeing more fires than usual this year, with eight fires in one week in October. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
ALABAMA STATE
Times Daily

German minister calls for vaccine centers to be reactivated

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's outgoing health minister is calling on state governments to reactivate some specialized COVID-19 vaccination centers that were closed in the late summer to help administer booster shots as new coronavirus infections increase rapidly. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Lawrence Post

Woman shot her neighbor 5 times because she became angry after she overheard the victim verbally mistreating her child; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

500 pounds of meth; 17 arrested in massive drug trafficking ring

ST. LOUIS– The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) busted a large-scale, multi-state drug trafficking ring. According to a recent 16-count indictment, this was a long-running drug distribution conspiracy operating in Texas, Arizona, California and Missouri. Court documents state law enforcement seized: Approximately 50 pounds of fentanyl 500 pounds of methamphetamine 50 firearms More than $400,000 in […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT

