Drivers will initially need at least a 4.7-star rating and 150 trips to be eligible. The program will expand across the country in the “following weeks.”. The company saw the Hertz deal as helpful for both the environment and, potentially, drivers’ bank accounts. It should reduce vehicle emissions and expose many people to EVs for the first time, Uber said. However, it could also lower some running costs. Drivers won’t have to pay for fuel, after all, and Uber has incentive programs that offer more money per trip (up to $1.50, if it’s an Uber Green ride) to EV operators.

TRAFFIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO