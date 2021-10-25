US judge: Pablo Escobar's cocaine hippos legally 'people'

A huge part of Narcos appeal is that it’s based on stuff that happened in IRL. It’s why we were hooked in the first place and quickly became a cult classic. But, I’m willing to bet you’ve spent a silly amount of time trying to connect the dots and link what happened on Netflix to what went down in real life.
I even confused myself while trying to find a headline for this article. There’s just so much to unpack there that it took an entire article just to explain that one sentence. A lot of things probably come to mind when you hear the name, Pablo Escobar. Hippopotamuses probably aren’t one of them. Escobar wasn’t just the most notorious drug lord of all time, though. He was also an amateur zookeeper. According to the Guardian, Escobar imported four hippos to his […]
The post U.S. Court Rules Pablo Escobar’s Old Pet Hippos Are People As Columbian Government Tries To Sterilize Them first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Colombia’s most-wanted drug lord, Dairo Antonio Úsuga, widely known by his alias, Otoniel, has been captured by armed forces in his jungle hideout and faces extradition to the United States. Úsuga, 50, a former left-wing guerrilla and later a paramilitary fighter, is the alleged leader of the notorious drug-trafficking group...
Pablo Escobar's famed hippos - who have thrived in Colombia since the notorious drug lord was killed almost 30 years ago - got a stay of execution after a United States federal court ruled that animals can be recognized as legal persons. Judge Karen Litkovitz, of the United States District...
Today, the Animal Legal Defense Fund announced that the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio has recognized animals as legal persons for the first time in the United States. In pursuit of deposing two wildlife experts with expertise in nonsurgical sterilization who reside in Ohio, the Animal...
We here at the shebeen have been keeping an eye on the saga of Pablo Escobar’s hippopotami. The deceased drug lord, who may have been deep in his own product when he decided to do this, smuggled in four hippos for his private zoo. When Escobar got ventilated by the Colombian National Police in 1993, the authorities sold off all the animals in his zoo. Except the hippos. In this, the authorities were incredibly stupid. Hippos are murderous, raging mountains of beast-flesh who fear nothing and can eat boats. (Well, maybe not eat them, but certainly make a large dish of boat hash out of them.) As far as I’m concerned, hippos can stay in their own damn hemisphere, thank you very much.
The Colombian government is putting an end to Pablo Escobar's ‘cocaine hippos.’. The drug lord’s exotic creatures have resided in his Hacienda Nápoles estate since his death in 1993. Escobar initially smuggled four hippos—one male and three female—from a United States zoo back in the 1980s, but they have since bred and multiplied. Estimates say there are now more than 80 hippos.
(CNN) – Colombia may have finally found a solution to one of the lesser-known legacies of the notorious drug trafficker Pablo Escobar: invasive hippos. A handful of hippos were transferred to Colombia in the 1980s for Escobar’s private zoo, and their population has grown to 80. Biologists have expressed concern...
Pregnant teen, Heather Mack, entered a Bali jail in 2014, convicted of helping to kill her mother on the island and stuffing her body into a suitcase, was freed on October 29th, 2021, and will be deported with her daughter to the U.S.
A woman died, and 36 people were detained after they tried to swim around a metal border fence that stretches into the Pacific Ocean and separates Mexico and the United States, authorities said Saturday. The woman was part of a group of about 70 migrants attempting to enter the United...
Actor Chekwume Malvin was arrested on Wednesday in Bengaluru, India on suspicion of selling drugs. Malvin is a prominent actor in the Indian film industry, but according to a report by The Hindu Times, local police now believe he was also selling drugs like ecstasy (MDMA) and hashish in the city. This has also cast suspicion on Malvin's immigration status, since he is originally from Nigeria, Africa.
Texas police officers “laughed” and “joked” as desperate Joe Biden campaign aides pleaded for protection from a “Trump Train” of cars and trucks swarming and even colliding with the campaign caravan on a freeway last year, according to an amended lawsuit filed Friday. Text messages, and recordings and transcriptions of...
With President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate looming, many Americans have attempted to avoid the order by requesting religious exemptions. Unfortunately, this has left big U.S. companies finding new ways to process those requests, a new report details. The Wall Street Journal detailed in a new report that several U.S....
Twenty-five alleged members of a gang of Brazilian bank robbers were killed Sunday in a vast police operation in Minas Gerais state, a police source told AFP.
"There are 25 criminals who have died, and no injuries," a federal highway police source told AFP.
The operation by 50 officers, in conjunction with the Military Police, took place near the city of Varginha. Then, "when we started the operation, we were shot at, so the military had to respond to the unjust attack to protect their lives," Lieutenant Colonel Rodolfo Morotti Fernandes, commander of the Police Special Operations Battalion, told a briefing in Minas Gerais.
Because the federal government has decided against another round of stimulus checks in the United States of America, state governments are now responsible for looking out for their people. While some states provide financial assistance and perks, others have chosen to spend their funds elsewhere. This guide will discuss the...
Rapper Fetty Wap and five others have been indicted on a federal drug trafficking conspiracy charge for allegedly running a major drug trafficking ring based in New York, the Department of Justice announced on Friday. Fetty Wap, born Willie Junior Maxwell II, was arrested on Thursday at CitiField in New...
As of November 8, new rules will apply to foreign nationals entering the United States. “The Biden administration has released the full details of its plan, which requires vaccination for all foreign nationals entering the United States, with few exceptions,” AFAR noted. Biden concluded, “to adopt an air travel policy...
Brazilian authorities said Sunday that nine firefighters had died in a cave after the roof collapsed while they were training inside.
The accident occurred as a group of 26 firefighters were on a training exercise in a cave near the city of Altinopolis, the Sao Paulo fire department said on Twitter.
"There were 9 dead and one person rescued. There are no more victims at the site," it said.
Earlier, officials had said there were three dead and six missing. The identities of the victims were not disclosed.
Comments / 0