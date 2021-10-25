CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dog Abandoned On The Road Falls In Love With His Rescuer | The Dodo

Kokomo Perspective
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis dog was abandoned on the side of the road and was so scared. A man came by to rescue him and slowly he started...

kokomoperspective.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kokomo Perspective

Dog Returned 2 Days After Being Adopted | The Dodo Foster Diaries

Foster parents were heartbroken when this dog was returned 2 days after being adopted, until.... Keep up with Chips Ahoy on TikTok: https://thedo.do/nicegirljulie. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook:...
PETS
homenewshere.com

Woman Visits A Chained Up Dog For Over A Year | The Dodo Soulmates

This woman finds a very sweet akita that has been chained to a tree for more than four years. After animal control does nothing, she decides to visit her and feed her for an entire year. Watch when she finally takes her home, she gets to play in snow for the first time and start their lives together.
PETS
ourcommunitynow.com

WATCH: Shark Circles, Bites Alligator in Viral Video

Welp. This isn't something you see every day ... In a recent viral video, a shark circles then bites an alligator's foot near Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. Captured by tourist Cory Conlon, he was "surprised" to see the two predators interact in such a way, so he did as anybody would do in this situation: record it on video.
ANIMALS
Henry County Daily Herald

Woman Changes The Life Of Every Dog She Meets | The Dodo

You can keep up with Tycho on Instagram for updates: http://thedo.do/yorkshirepooches. Special thanks to Asoc. Saved by the Vet Solca for rescuing Tycho, you can check them out on Instagram: thedo.do/dogood_romania. Additional thanks to Lucky's Legacy Rescue for their help, you can check them out on Instagram: http://thedo.do/luckys_legacy_rescue. Introducing Dodo...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue#Rescuer#Dodo#On The Road#Love Animals#Tiktok
Huntsville Item

This Woman’s Life Will Never Be The Same After Adopting This Senior Dog | The Dodo

Alaska is a senior German shepherd who spent most of her life in the shelter. Alaska’s mom slowly opened her up and showed her what love is. Alaska knew what it meant to be a dog for the first time ever. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas...
PETS
tribuneledgernews.com

This Guy Stopped Traffic To Save A Kitten In The Road | The Dodo

This guy was on a Sunday motorcycle ride when he saw a kitten in the middle of the road. He and his partner stopped traffic and got the kitten to safety. Watch as he and the kitten reunite two months after finding a forever home. Some footage provided by @ViralHog.
ANIMALS
myheraldreview.com

Man Gives Every Dog He Saves The Best Life | The Dodo Heroes

This guy sold his nightclub to save thousands of dogs ❤️. To help Takis save more dogs, you can support the Takis Shelter: https://thedo.do/takis and https://thedo.do/takispatron. Follow him on Facebook for updates: https://thedo.do/takisshelter. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us...
PETS
tribuneledgernews.com

We Don't Deserve Dogs | The Dodo

Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. For the love of animals. Pass it on.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
news-shield.com

Beagle And His New Adorable Best Friend | The Dodo

When this beagle's new kitten best friend uses her ear as a blanket!. Keep up with Chloe and Chlea on Instagram: https://thedo.do/thebeagleandthebun and TikTok: https://thedo.do/Thebeagleandthebun.
ANIMALS
myheraldreview.com

Woman Rescues Feral Kittens From An Abandoned Mansion | The Dodo Foster Diaries

Mary and her rescue partner Ash came across an abandoned mansion with several kittens living there. The two of them teamed up together to rescue the kittens and all of their parents. Ash got the adults fixed and taken care of, while Mary took in all of the kittens. Some of the kittens were very spicy, but finally ended up caving into the love Mary showed them each day!
ANIMALS
Outside Online

Why We Love an Internet Dog

When sled-dog musher Blair Braverman first started posting about her team on Twitter, it was just for fun—a distraction from her work as a journalist. But soon she had legions of devoted followers, who couldn’t get enough of her high-energy pups’ and their training routines in Wisconsin. Then there’s ultrarunner Jen Goldbeck, who found an enormous fan base for the aging and sickly golden retrievers that she and her husband care for in the Florida Keys. So what is it about looking at other people’s best friends online that makes us feel so good? Is it simply the happy-go-lucky nature of dogs? Or the way that cheering them on brings us together?
ANIMALS
Kokomo Perspective

Girl Helps Chipmunk Who Almost Drowned Get Strong Again | The Dodo

Little chipmunk who almost drowned in a kiddie pool comes back every day to visit the girl who saved him. For updates and to revisit the rescue, check out Krissy on TikTok: http://thedo.do/dunkinducks. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us...
ANIMALS
tribuneledgernews.com

Tiniest Abandoned Puppy Makes Unreal Transformation | The Dodo

Watch until the end! You won't believe what kind of difference a little love makes. ❤️. Special thanks to LA on Cloud 9 for finding Jordan and getting him to Hope for Paws for the help he needed. Follow Hope For Paws: thedo.do/hfp on Facebook for rescue updates: thedo.do/hopeforpaws. Keep...
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Beautiful Cat Breed In The World

There are 600 million cats in the world. Just over 200 million have owners. The rest are strays. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 32 million households in America have a cat. Cats probably started living with people around 3700 years ago. Car owners can be particular about which breeds they own. Short hair […]
ANIMALS
BBC

Covid: Dogs bought in lockdown being abandoned

People have tried to sell their lockdown dogs on Gumtree before disguising them as strays so rescue centres take them in, a charity warned. More than 3.2 millions pets were bought by UK household during lockdown, figures from March showed. Hope Rescue, in Rhondda Cynon Taf, said the number of...
PETS
henrycountytimes.com

A dog and his people

As I see it, there is this one relationship in the life of many men that compares to no other. It is not primarily physical, nor is it spiritual in the sense that we use that word. But emotional? While men tend to hide their emotions all too often, we see them unabashedly eager to display affection for their dogs. There is this indescribable bond between a man and his dog. Not that women can’t love a dog. But it’s different, somehow. Some dogs are made up of characteristics that endear them to women, and I don’t necessarily mean poodles and lap dogs. Our basset hound, Missy, was for quite a while the most beloved pet of our three daughters, and by far the best friend the MOTH (Man Of The House) had during those years. I am still amazed by that dog and her influence on our household. As much as I detested her constant need of a bath and her general tendency to disrupt any calm that might occur, I must admit that she was a positive influence in our lives. But she was not my best friend.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy