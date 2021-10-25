Dog Abandoned On The Road Falls In Love With His Rescuer | The Dodo

As I see it, there is this one relationship in the life of many men that compares to no other. It is not primarily physical, nor is it spiritual in the sense that we use that word. But emotional? While men tend to hide their emotions all too often, we see them unabashedly eager to display affection for their dogs. There is this indescribable bond between a man and his dog. Not that women can’t love a dog. But it’s different, somehow. Some dogs are made up of characteristics that endear them to women, and I don’t necessarily mean poodles and lap dogs. Our basset hound, Missy, was for quite a while the most beloved pet of our three daughters, and by far the best friend the MOTH (Man Of The House) had during those years. I am still amazed by that dog and her influence on our household. As much as I detested her constant need of a bath and her general tendency to disrupt any calm that might occur, I must admit that she was a positive influence in our lives. But she was not my best friend.

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO