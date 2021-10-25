CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Sudanese take to the streets to protest military coup

WBUR
 7 days ago

Pro-democracy protests are erupting throughout Sudan after...

www.wbur.org

Reuters

Sudanese general ignored U.S. warning as army rolled out coup plan

KHARTOUM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hours before Sudan's army seized power and dissolved its government, a senior U.S. envoy warned the country's top general not to take any steps against the civilian administration that was overseeing a democratic transition, diplomats said. Jeffrey Feltman, President Joe Biden's special envoy for the...
MILITARY
IBTimes

Sudanese Protest Into Night After General Ousts Government In Coup

Sudanese denouncing a military coup protested into the night Monday after troops rounded up civilian leaders, defying the soldiers who had earlier killed three people when they opened fire, according to medics. The military move by Sudan's top general to declare a state of emergency and dissolve government -- one...
PROTESTS
State
Washington State
houstonmirror.com

Live: Deposed Sudanese PM returns home as protests over coup continue

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was allowed to return home Tuesday but remains "under heavy guard", a day after he was detained when the army seized power in a coup that has claimed at least seven lives. Protests against the coup continued on Wednesday as Khartoum airport reopened to inbound and outbound traffic. Follow events with our live updates.
WORLD
AFP

Sudanese vow to keep up protests after deadly clashes

Furious Sudanese anti-coup protesters vowed Friday to press ahead with a campaign of civil disobedience, following deadly clashes with security forces during demonstrations against a widely condemned military takeover. At least eight people have been killed and 170 wounded in protests since the army's power grab earlier this week, medics said, adding that security forces have fired tear gas, live rounds and rubber-tipped bullets at demonstrators. As the country braces for mass protests planned for Saturday, the US and the UN called on Sudan's military to show "restraint". A US official estimated that 20 to 30 people have been killed since Monday and said security forces must "refrain from any and all violence against protesters".
PROTESTS
IBTimes

Two Killed As Defiant Sudanese March Against Coup

Sudanese security forces on Saturday killed two protesters during mass anti-coup rallies, medics said, despite warnings from global powers who had urged restraint by the military. "Two demonstrators were killed in the city of Omdurman by the putschist military council," the independent Central Committee of Sudan's Doctors said in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Reuters

