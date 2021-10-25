CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

How to make fragile global supply chains stronger and more sustainable

By Cynthia Waltho, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Business, University of Victoria, Adel Guitouni, Associate Professor, International Business, University of Victoria, Mohammadreza Nematollahi, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Business, University of Victoria
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B9GMs_0cc5PXdZ00
Shipping containers are moved from the Fairview Cove Container Terminal In Halifax in May 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

In 2019, global supply chains moved more than US$19 trillion in exported goods . The production and sale of many items we need and use — including toys, clothes, food, electronics and home furniture — depend on global supply chains.

For most of us, supply chains are no longer an abstract concept. The COVID-19 pandemic raised our awareness about the interdependence of our economic systems. We now understand the many ways these chains directly shape and impact our lives.

The pandemic has also revealed the fragility of global supply chains as U.S. President Joe Biden and others warn of the impact on the world economy of continuing supply-chain bottlenecks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cE9KT_0cc5PXdZ00
Cargo container ships are seen anchored outside the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, Calif., in the fall of 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

A supply chain is a set of organizations — like suppliers, manufacturers, distributors and retailers — that work together to provide end customers with a specific product or service.

The supply chain becomes global when the product or service crosses multiple international boundaries. Global supply chain organizations are directly and indirectly dependent on each other.

Supply chain problems cascade

Global supply chains have conventionally been focused on achieving financial efficiency above all else. The result is messy and fragile global supply chain systems .

In practice, the decisions made and actions taken by each organization affect the performance of the entire supply chain. A problem at any point feeds other problems at different stages of the chain.

A product shortage at a retail store, for example, might be caused by unsuspected problems such as labour issues , raw material shortages or clogged ports .

Semiconductor shortages are disrupting the automobile industry . Meanwhile, the cost of moving a container from China to the west coast of North America is estimated to have increased by 650 per cent since before the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYlCt_0cc5PXdZ00
Shelves are nearly empty in the paper towel section of a Target store in the U.S. in August 2021 due to COVID-19 supply chain issues. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Race to the bottom

The pursuit of financial efficiency has shifted global production to low-cost regions, increased the flows of freights , caused port congestion and eroded the resilience of supply chains . Cutting costs above all else became a race to the bottom. It resulted in global economies with limited redundancies, contingencies and safeguards.

Fragile global supply chains are exacerbated by the fragmentation of decision-making processes, limited collaboration between buyers and suppliers and transactional management. There is no obvious centralized business or authority commanding and controlling these chains. Instead, several companies co-operate and compete for the value created.

Global supply chains also account for large contributions to greenhouse gas emissions and have an impact on air, land and water biodiversity and geological resources. A typical company’s supply chain is responsible for 80 per cent of its greenhouse emissions and more than 90 per cent of its contribution to air pollution generated in the production and distribution of a consumer product.

One billion metric tonnes of emissions could be saved if key suppliers to 125 of the world’s biggest purchasers increased their renewable energy input by 20 per cent .

The impact of supply chains extends to society. For example, the problem of forced labour is well-documented in today’s global supply chains, resulting in several controversies about modern slavery. More than 24.9 million people are documented to be working in slavery conditions in these chains.

Businesses in global supply chains are facing increased pressure from different stakeholders to adopt sustainability and disclose their impacts. A Dutch court recently ordered Shell to reduce its carbon emissions by 45 per cent from its 2019 levels . In the future, supply chain disclosure and transparency will become the norm of good governance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18fo1Z_0cc5PXdZ00
Former fishing slaves who were rescued by the Indonesian government from the remote island of Benjina are seen following a 2015 investigation into slavery in the seafood industry. (AP Photo/Margie Mason)

Robust supply chains in demand

The world needs robust supply chains that are founded on sustainability, collaboration , trust, transparency, visibility and diversification of supply. That new model of supply chains could help combat economic fragility, climate change and inequality.

Global supply chains connect businesses and markets across all layers of economic, social and ecological systems. That means customers, governments and other stakeholders should encourage the emergence of robust and sustainable supply chains.

Responsible decision-making within supply chains has the potential to contribute to economic progress and societal well-being while maintaining the environmental integrity of the planet. Our preliminary research on sustainable blueberry supply chains, to be published soon, indicates that sustainability contributes to resilience.

Supply chain management is a “team sport.” Current research provides ample evidence that collaboration benefits global supply chains. Buyers and suppliers can enjoy higher service levels, more product availability and significant reductions in costs if they work together.

More preliminary research we’ve conducted on personal protective equipment supply chains in British Columbia, also to be published in the weeks to come, shows that collaboration between the supplier and customer reduces costs and risks by at least 17 per cent. Effective collaboration contributes to supply chain resilience and helps avoid future disruptions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sVodu_0cc5PXdZ00
A driver for Safecare B.C. secures a load of personal protective equipment in a truck in Surrey, B.C. in April 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Building effective collaboration means rewarding responsible and long-term management of global supply chains and discouraging short-lived gains. Global supply chains should promote sharing the gains and the pains among buyers and suppliers.

Incentives need to be created to encourage this collaboration. Digitization of the economy will also contribute to better transparency and traceability in global supply chains.

Nonetheless, moving towards robust global supply chains isn’t straightforward because historically, they’ve been focused on short-term rewards. For decades, we’ve justified the development of fragile and fragmented global supply chains in the name of economic growth and financial efficiency. This may have provided short-term benefits, but it has created our current supply chain crisis.

Will that crisis reveal a way forward?

Adel Guitouni receives funding from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC), National Research Council and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC).

Cynthia Waltho and Mohammadreza Nematollahi do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
Computer Weekly

IT’s role in sustainability for a resilient supply chain

Despite businesses having plenty of data on the procurement side, it may not be rich enough to enable the organisation to demonstrate that it is meeting sustainability targets. The linear nature of supply chains means that disposal of waste products from a business process are not accounted for with the...
BUSINESS
TheConversationCanada

COP26: Strong carbon-trading rules could help the world avoid dangerous levels of global warming

Despite recent reports of government decisions to shutter coal-fired power plants in Canada, the United States and the European Union, coal remains the source of almost 40 per cent of the world’s electricity. In the past two decades, the capacity for coal-powered electricity has doubled to about 2,050 gigawatts, with another 247 gigawatts in planning or under development in China alone. President Xi Jinping said in late September that China would stop building coal-burning power plants overseas, but China, India, South Africa and Turkey remain large consumers of thermal coal, the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions. To meet the...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Robb Report

As the Global Supply Chain Falters, Restaurant Costs Are Soaring

What the Kwasi Moses’s meme lacked in visual flair, it made up for in impact. Last week the California-based chef shared on his Instagram a straightforward list of ingredients and supplies, comparing what they cost a year ago against today: The price of fryer oil had more than doubled since 2020. The cost of takeout boxes had increased by nearly four times. And a case of chicken wings had spiked 388 percent. The post struck a nerve. Soon, the food corner of Instagram was inundated with chefs and restaurateurs reposting this simple image on their feeds and in their stories to...
BUSINESS
chaindrugreview.com

Meijer recognized for sustainable freight supply chain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.— The Environmental Protection Agency has honored Meijer for the environmental performance and energy efficiency of its freight supply chain with two SmartWay Excellence Awards. Meijer received top honors in both the mixed carrier fleet and the shipper categories, marking eight total awards in the categories since 2017.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supply Chains#Engineering Research#Renewable Energy#The Canadian Press#Ap Photo
Flight Global.com

Safran raises Leap delivery guidance but flags ramp-up challenges from ‘fragile’ supply chain

French aerospace supplier Safran has increased its guidance for deliveries of CFM International Leap-series engines in 2021, citing a stronger recovery than previously forecast, alongside higher demand for spare powerplants. Speaking on a third-quarter results call on 29 October, chief executive Olivier Andries said that it now expects to hand...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
strategiccfo360.com

How CFOs Can Manage Supply Chain Disruptions

Today’s headlines feature the widespread effects of supply chain disruptions. Most companies focus on how to increase the robustness of their inbound supply chains, but the most important and urgent CFO task is securing and maximizing your company’s long-term profitability by managing the effect on your customers. Some causes of...
SOFTWARE
Forbes

Is The Halloween Supply Chain A Sustainability Nightmare?

If you think witches, ghosts and vampires are the scariest things about Halloween, think again. The massive amount of damage done to the earth and humanity with the mass production of disposable Halloween costumes, toxic makeup, and candy wrappers is much scarier. Let’s turn the light on some of these Halloween manufacturing misdeeds and see how a more sustainable supply chain can help.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
bizjournals

Founder raises $5M for sustainable supply chain startup

At the start of her career, Jane Mosbacher Morris was working in counterterrorism for the U.S. Department of State, where she focused on helping women fight Al-Qaeda and the Taliban in Iraq and Afghanistan. It was there where she learned that in order for women to have more influence they...
ADVOCACY
WHSV

Hackers target global IT supply chain

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A group of Russian hackers has targeted a global IT supply chain by going after service providers that customize and manage cloud services and other technologies on behalf of their customers. So far, Microsoft has identified 140 service providers and resellers that have been affected. The...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Forbes

Accelerating Sustainability Across The Automotive Supply Chain

While sustainability is top of mind in most companies’ mission or purpose statement, few have the visibility and processes in place across the supply chain to achieve these goals today. This is the major focus of a new video, “Forward – The Next Normal with Baratunde Thurston: Accelerating Sustainability.”. Forward...
CARS
Modern Healthcare

Premier, Resilinc collaborate to boost supply chain sustainability

Premier has expanded its partnership with supply chain risk-management company Resilinc to help healthcare providers cope with global supply chain failures that disrupt their operations, the not-for-profit organization announced Tuesday. Premier and Resilinc will use supplier mapping, risk scoring and artificial intelligence-enabled data to help hospitals quantify risk and alleviate...
BUSINESS
Thrive Global

What Will the WFH Trend Mean for the Economy and Global Supply Chains?

A lot has changed over the last year and a half. When it comes to businesses, supply chains, and the UK economy, no one could have anticipated the changes we’ve seen throughout the pandemic. Although lockdown restrictions are now all lifted, not everything will go back to “normal” straight away. Working from home, for instance, is something that is set to continue for many workers.
WORLD
maceandcrown.com

Why the Global Supply Chain Crisis Affects Everyone, including College Students

Since the pandemic, the demand for online orders and deliveries have gone higher, but employment in those areas has plummeted. Not enough employees in the supply chain management are driving the trucks to deliver the supplies from port to manufacturers, nor are ships are being docked at the ports yet to distribute the goods. The Insider reported that the potential causes for this crisis stems from the COVID-19 pandemic, but also the struggling economic efforts in returning back to pre-pandemic times.
EDUCATION
pioneerinstitute.org

Supply Chains Understood: Covid’s Global Demand Stress Test

Is the Elisha Gray II professor of Engineering Systems at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he serves as Director of the MIT Center for Transportation and Logistics (CTL). He is an expert in systems optimization, risk analysis and supply chain management, which are the subjects he researches and teaches at MIT, both at the MIT School of Engineering and at the Sloan School of Management.
BOSTON, MA
chainstoreage.com

Gartner offers three-step plan for supply chain sustainability

Supply chain organizations must take action and become more purpose-driven to successfully navigate challenges to the planet and profit, according to Gartner. Gartner has identified three main actions that will help supply chains change from being part of the cause of disruption, climate change and employee fatigue to providing assistance to major sustainability issues.
ECONOMY
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy