Millions of people are under alerts for coastal and inland flooding across the mid-Atlantic this weekend as a large and powerful low-pressure system moves toward the region. “Right now we’re expecting it to be one of the worst tidal flooding events that we’ve had in the past 10 or 20 years for a lot of locations in the Chesapeake Bay watershed,” Chris Strong, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Sterling, Virginia, told CNN. “The biggest impact that we’re expecting here in the Baltimore/Washington area and along the Chesapeake Bay is the tidal flooding.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO