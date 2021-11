This December, anime fans will be introduced to the first female protagonist of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure with Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of Jotaro who harbors the Stand of Stone Free, and fans are taking a stroll down memory lane to honor some of the other female characters of the franchise to date. While not first appearing as a hero, the young high schooler Yukako from Diamond Is Unbreakable was definitely one of the most noteworthy characters in the history of Hirohiko Araki's franchise, mostly thanks to some of her terrifying behavior in relation to her future boyfriend Koichi.

COMICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO