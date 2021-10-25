CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Report: Texas Tech Plans to Fire Matt Wells Just Five Days Before Bout with Oklahoma

By Josh Callaway
AllSooners
AllSooners
 6 days ago

This weekend was expected to be Lincoln Riley vs. Matt Wells for the third time since Wells took over the Texas Tech program after the 2018 season.

But, that billing will evidently need to be changed.

According to a report from Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Red Raiders are planning to move on from Wells effective immediately after their 25-24 loss to Kansas State on Saturday.

According to Engel, offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie will be named the interim head coach.

Despite a relatively successful season to this point with Texas Tech holding a 5-3 record, Wells was always viewed as being on thin ice after a rough couple of years to begin his tenure.

Now, apparently, the Red Raiders’ close loss to Kansas State in Manhattan over the weekend, in which Wells' squad squandered a 14-point lead, was enough to push things over the edge.

From the Sooners’ perspective, this now creates a fascinating new wrinkle for their matchup this weekend as they face a team with a different leading voice than what was expected.

Wells is an Oklahoma native from Sallisaw, where he was a standout high school quarterback for the Black Diamonds.

Also a former Tulsa assistant, Wells came to Tech after six mostly successful seasons as head coach at at Utah State.

Lincoln Riley’s weekly press conference is set for Tuesday at noon, where he will certainly make a comment on an unusual situation for Oklahoma heading into their ninth game of the season.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Comments / 0

Related
AllSooners

Oklahoma Stays Put in Latest AP Poll After Domination of Texas Tech

The Oklahoma Sooners are 9-0 after a 52-21 dismantling of Texas Tech on Saturday behind an absurd six-touchdown performance by true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams joined incredibly elite company becoming just the third Oklahoma quarterback in program history to throw six touchdowns without an interception, the other two being Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

Spencer Rattler is Still Engaged, Ready to Help Oklahoma Win

A late entrance ignited the crowd on Saturday afternoon. The No. 4-ranked Oklahoma Sooners were already up 45-14 on the Texas Tech Red Raiders when quarterback Spencer Rattler entered the game to a hearty applause from the remaining OU faithful in the stands. Though the game had clearly entered garbage...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

The Jennie Baranczyk Era Tips Off at Oklahoma on Sunday

The Jennie Baranczyk era has arrived. Oklahoma women’s basketball coaching legend Sherri Coale retired in March after 25 years guiding the ship for the Sooners, and Joe Castiglione turned to an energetic rising star from Drake to follow Coale. Sporting a free-flowing, exciting offense, Baranczyk hopes to make her mark...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Sallisaw, OK
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
AllSooners

Oklahoma Game Book: Sooners Hitting Stride at Right Time

NORMAN — It’s funny how quickly things can change. One week ago, the No. 4-ranked Oklahoma Sooners felt like they had hit rock bottom. Sure, the team had just moved to 8-0 for the first time since 2004, but squeaking out a 12-point victory against one of the worst Kansas teams in recent memories prompted more questions than answers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

WATCH: Oklahoma Offense Highlights - Texas Tech

Watch some of the key moments from when Oklahoma had the ball in the Sooners' 52-21 win over Texas Tech on Saturday, Oct. 30. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!. Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Cumbie
Person
Lincoln Riley
AllSooners

Oklahoma GameDay: Under the Radar

Caleb Williams is making his third start as Oklahoma’s quarterback. He’s only just figuring out the luxury he has in Drake Stoops. After not catching a pass from Williams against Texas (he did catch Spencer Rattler’s 2-point conversion) or TCU, Stoops caught three passes for 30 yards last week at Kansas, including a crucial third-and-7 reception that netted 12 yards. Stoops is a crafty route-runner with reliable hands who knows how to compete for the football. Williams would be wise to look for him often against Texas Tech, especially on big downs.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State#American Football#Texas Tech Plans#The Red Raiders#Fan Nation#Twitter#Ou
AllSooners

Oklahoma-Texas Tech: Three Keys to the Game

The fan base has spoken — every day, actually — and it is unanimous: it’s high time Oklahoma defend somebody again. In their last four games, the Sooners have given up more total yards than what the opponent has been averaging. Kansas State is averaging 360 yards per game, OU...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Sports
University of Oklahoma
AllSooners

Oklahoma-Texas Tech: One Big Thing

Spencer Rattler said it last year, and it came true: It’s time for Oklahoma to embarrass somebody. That was the Friday night before the Sooners’ Halloween game at Texas Tech, and after two losses and a series of close victories, they pounded Tech 62-28. This year, on Saturday night, the...
NFL
AllSooners

Oklahoma Players Were 'Speechless' Over Stadium Announcement

On Thursday, when the University of Oklahoma announced the largest donation toward a women’s sport in OU history, head coach Patty Gasso's softball team had no words. Love’s Travel Stops made a donation to the OU softball program that could total $12 million, paving the way for Love’s Field to become a reality and giving the Sooners a new home for softball as soon as 2024.
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

SI Sooners (Postgame) Podcast, Ep. 92

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway discuss Oklahoma's 52-21 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday, including Caleb Williams' unbelievable day, Spencer Rattler's return, OU's opportunistic defense, how the feel upon finally arriving at the open date, and that killer finishing stretch.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy