Microsoft didn’t have the most favorable outing with its first attempt at the foldable phone. The phone had some glitches which were rectified over time but in totality, it still never took off in the manner Microsoft would have expected. Now the company plans another dig at the market with the Surface Duo 2 slated to go on sale starting October 21. The most significant upgrade on the new Duo is the camera, which is bulky but has a triple camera setup, a huge upgrade from the single option on the predecessor.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO