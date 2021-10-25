CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock up, down after Giants' 25-3 victory over Panthers

By Doug Rush
 7 days ago
Sunday was a pleasant surprise for a lot of people because most were not expecting a win for the New York Giants.

Most, like us here at Giants Wire, expected a loss, and some of us even picked the Carolina Panthers to blow out the Giants. And yet, things went the other direction as Big Blue picked up a 25-3 victory at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants still have a long way to go before digging themselves out of the hole they currently find themselves in, but for at least a week they can feel good about a win.

So before the Giants square off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, let’s look at whose stock is up and down.

Stock up: Daniel Jones

After a game last week that was not exactly on the highlight reel, Daniel Jones came back and showed that the Giants made the right decision to pass on Sam Darnold for him.

In fact, Jones out-played Darnold to the point where the Panthers ended up sitting Darnold for the rest of the game.

Jones committed zero turnovers and had an ESPN highlight reel catch that had people thinking back to the catch Odell Beckham Jr. made seven years ago.

Stock down: Matt Peart

It’s amazing how bad Matt Peart has been on both sides of the line. Whether it be at left or right tackle, he is struggling.

It’s understandable for Nate Solder since he’s getting older and opted out last year due to battling cancer, but Peart has no excuses. Even though he settled in as the game wore on, it still wasn’t a good performance.

The Giants really need Isaiah Wilson to get into football shape and up to speed because the sooner he can, the sooner he can take Peart’s spot in the lineup.

Stock up: Azeez Ojulari

This wasn’t quite the Osi Umenyiora-Philadelphia Eagles game in 2007, but this was definitely the rookie’s best game of his career.

Five total tackles, four quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks for Azeez Ojulari on Sunday.

Ojulari takes the team lead with 5.5 sacks and is becoming the pass rusher the Giants have desperately needed on the edge for quite some time.

Stock down: Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines

For as good as Ojulari has been, Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines have been the opposite.

Carter had four tackles, but no sacks. And that’s his current total in the 2021 season: zero sacks.

Ximines was even more invisible than Carter, as he had no tackles and his only stat on the stat sheet was a pass defensed.

Combined, Carter and Ximines have zero sacks through seven games, which is downright embarrassing.

Stock up: Dante Pettis

The Giants were thin at wide receiver on Sunday, especially with Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay and Sterling Shepard out. They did get Darius Slayton back but one of their biggest contributions from wide receivers came via Dante Pettis.

Pettis had five catches for 39 yards and his first touchdown of the 2021 season.

Not only did Pettis catch the touchdown, he was the one who threw the pass to Daniel Jones as well. Games like this should get Pettis more involved in the offense.

Stock down: Billy Price

The Giants were fortunate to win this game given how poorly the offensive line played. We could have put any of the linemen here, but Billy Price stood out for the wrong reason.

Price cost the Giants a possible touchdown when he allowed DaQuan Jones to blow right by him and pressure Daniel Jones for what could have been an easy touchdown pass to Darius Slayton.

The Giants really miss Nick Gates at center.

