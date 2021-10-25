New mobile shower unveiled for Las Vegas community
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County officials and other benefactors helped unveil a new mobile shower unit that will be available for the homeless and others in need around...news3lv.com
It's about time that some srtide is made to address the vast population of homeless people. This is one small piece in a huge puzzle. Let's do better LV! Why can't we get private participation from the big companies and casinos to find property, construct tents or inexpensive housing and teach cooking in a community kitchen, skills, have mental and physical health professionals to help these people to either see the benefit of rehab, get them gov assistance or trying and ultimately independent. It's only been a half effort yet the problem isn't going away soon especially with LV housing costs going extreme!
