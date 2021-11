The Buffalo Bills had a convincing win yesterday against the Houston Texans to say the least. The Bills won 40-0 in a game that featured plenty of missed opportunities by the Bills (settling for field goals), but they got points when they had to and the defense pitched another shutout. It's the first time in Bills history they have shut out an opponent twice in the first four weeks of the regular season. The Bills beat the Miami Dolphins, 35-0 in week 2.

NFL ・ 29 DAYS AGO