Ransomware attack disrupts Sinclair Broadcasting; incidents on the rise

Sinclair Broadcast Group is still struggling to get back on its feet two days after it was slammed by a ransomware attack, its reporters have told CNN’s Brian Stelter under strict anonymity. The company confirmed in a vague statement Monday that it was suffering from “disruption” following an unspecified “cybersecurity incident” over the weekend. Stelter reports that Sinclair execs have ordered employees not to share details about the attack, but that hasn’t stopped all of them. “Still no email, phones, file video or graphics,” one unnamed reporter said. Another complained: “They expect us to keep broadcasting as if we aren’t down.” An unnamed producer commented: “In my 10 years, never seen anything quite like it.” According to Stelter, newscasts at Sinclair’s 185 TV stations have gone to air without their normal graphics, and many stations have resorted to running taped newscasts on a loop for several hours at a time. The reporters told Stelter they have no idea when things will be back to normal.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO