Ransomware attack disrupts Sinclair Broadcasting; incidents on the rise

By MATT OLBERDING Lincoln Journal Star
 9 days ago

A ransomware attack that disrupted the operations of a major broadcasting company that owns several Nebraska TV stations is the latest in what experts say is a sharp rise in such incidents. Sinclair Broadcasting, which owns TV stations in the Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney-Hastings markets, was the victim of...

The Verge

Sinclair TV stations experienced a massive outage during ransomware attack

Sinclair, the broadcast group that runs some of the most popular local channels across the US, experienced a nationwide outage during a ransomware attack on October 16th (via The Record). Viewers initially were informed technical difficulties caused the disruption, but the US Securities and Exchange Commission published a filing from Sinclair two days later, identifying ransomware as the source of the outage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

‘Still No Email, Phones’: Sinclair TV Stations Remain Floored Two Days After Ransomware Attack

Sinclair Broadcast Group is still struggling to get back on its feet two days after it was slammed by a ransomware attack, its reporters have told CNN’s Brian Stelter under strict anonymity. The company confirmed in a vague statement Monday that it was suffering from “disruption” following an unspecified “cybersecurity incident” over the weekend. Stelter reports that Sinclair execs have ordered employees not to share details about the attack, but that hasn’t stopped all of them. “Still no email, phones, file video or graphics,” one unnamed reporter said. Another complained: “They expect us to keep broadcasting as if we aren’t down.” An unnamed producer commented: “In my 10 years, never seen anything quite like it.” According to Stelter, newscasts at Sinclair’s 185 TV stations have gone to air without their normal graphics, and many stations have resorted to running taped newscasts on a loop for several hours at a time. The reporters told Stelter they have no idea when things will be back to normal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
nonpareilonline.com

Expert: Rise in ransomware attacks likely linked to increased telecommuting

A ransomware attack last weekend that affected the operations of a major broadcasting company that owns several Nebraska TV stations is the latest in what experts say is a sharp rise in such attacks. Sinclair Broadcasting, which owns TV stations in the Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney-Hastings markets, was the victim...
OMAHA, NE
Forest Park Review

Candy production impacted by ransomware attack

A ransomware attack directed at the makers of Brach’s Candy Corn and dozens of other candy and cookie brands has impacted production at Ferrara Candy’s factories just ahead of Halloween, according to a statement released by the company. A company spokesperson would not release details on the attack or the...
FOREST PARK, IL
CFO.com

How to Survive a Ransomware Attack

What should a company do when cyber criminals attack its systems and demand a ransom? Unfortunately, the increase in ransomware incidents forces a growing number of businesses to answer that question. How organizations handle the minutes, hours, and days following a ransomware attack determines how much it hurts their finances,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
erienewsnow.com

Protecting Your Software Against Ransomware Attacks

Ransomware attacks have been popping up all over the country, from big businesses to local school districts, that includes the Corry School District. As first reported by the Corry Journal, over the weekend the Corry School District suffered a ransomware attack on their network. It took the school offline and...
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

How to proactively detect and prevent ransomware attacks

Two out of three organizations surveyed by ThycoticCentrify were hit by a ransomware attack over the past 12 months, and more than 80% reportedly opted to pay the ransom. The key to combating any type of cyberattack is to prevent it before it happens, or at least before it's able to cause significant damage. That's especially true with ransomware. Once an attacker gets their hands on your sensitive data, they can prevent you from accessing it and can even leak it publicly. That's why many organizations hit by ransomware choose to pay the ransom. For that reason, detecting and preventing an attack in the first place should still be your ultimate goal.
TECHNOLOGY
insurancebusinessmag.com

The rise of 'triple extortion' in ransomware pandemic

Ransomware is the most prominent threat in the cyber space today. Cyber insurer Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) recently went so far as to call ransomware a “pandemic” – one that is spreading rapidly around the world. This variation of malware allows hackers to lock businesses or individuals out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
paloaltonetworks.com

Australia’s Response to the Rise of Ransomware

On October 13, the Australian Government released its Ransomware Action Plan, which identifies initiatives to address the rise of ransomware across key themes of prepare and prevent, respond and recover, as well as disrupt and deter. This Action Plan sits alongside the Australian Government’s 2020 Cyber Security Strategy, which saw a record investment of more than AU$1.6 billion dollars committed to cyber security over 10 years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
