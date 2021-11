MnDOT is getting close to completing construction on Highway 12 in Ortonville to Highway 59. Crews are nearly complete with the box culvert replacement at Stony Run, plus paving has started in Stage 5 from Big Stone County Road 21 to Highway 75. Once the Stony Run culvert is passable, and as long as the weather cooperates, paving should be done by the end of the week.

ORTONVILLE, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO